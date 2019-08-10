Lane closings set for I-49 in Rogers

Work on a section of Interstate 49 in Rogers will require alternating lane closings for five nights starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will alternately close both northbound and southbound lanes on I-49 between New Hope Road and Walton Boulevard/Walnut Street from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily through Saturday, weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled by signs and traffic barrels.

Metro on 08/10/2019