New policy at HSU targets student debt

ARKADELPHIA -- New and returning students at Henderson State University this fall will have a new policy surrounding the possibility of their future debt to the institution.

More than 1,000 Henderson State student accounts have debt. The school faces an estimated $4.5 million in recent debt related to student accounts, as it also faces cash flow problems related to declining or stagnant student enrollment, renovation projects that weren't financed and other challenges. The university enrolled about 4,000 students last fall.

On Friday, Henderson State University board of trustees heard from Arkansas State University System leaders about Henderson State's biggest financial issues and expressed concern about how the university's outdated software could be negatively affecting prospective students who are still waiting to find out what their financial aid packages will be. The system is helping -- for $52,083 -- Henderson State right its finances through the end of December.

Trustees also heard good news in spite of the financial aid lag. Enrollment for the fall looks to be on track with last fall's enrollment. That's consistent with projected student semester credit-hour and housing sign-ups, said Elaine Kneebone, the university's acting president.

"It is encouraging," she said.

Previously the university did not have a board-approved written policy on such debt. In the school's transcript policy, those with debt could not get transcripts. During class sign-up periods, students with debt could not enroll.

New and returning students will now have installment plans for paying the school.

Returning students with debt must pay their balances down to no more than $2,500 to enroll this fall, according to a new policy. By spring, they must pay it down to no more than $1,500. Eventually, they must pay it down to $500 to enroll in summer terms and fall 2020, and the debt must be fully paid by January 2021 to enroll during that year.

Students may appeal decisions related to their account debt only if their debt is below certain amounts. In the case of new students, those amounts must be at or below $2,500 for spring 2020 and $1,500 for fall 2020 and eventually $1,000 for spring 2021. For returning students, those amounts must be at or below $3,500 for fall 2019, $2,500 for spring 2020 and eventually $1,000 by spring 2021.

Students who appeal, starting in the spring, must have completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid and accepted all available federal and state aid, according to the policy.

Trustee Ross Whipple asked if the university could provide some of the indebted students with financial aid or student loans.

"Well, we think the issue is they've accepted all that's available," Kneebone said.

Realistically, the university can expect to collect 22% of the $2.6 million in debt recently sent to a collection agency, said Julie Bates, executive vice president and chief financial officer of the ASU System.

Trustee Creed Spann argued that debt collection wasn't the university's biggest priority because of other outstanding financial issues. But Chairman Johnny Hudson said collecting would be a more immediate boon to cash flow.

"And we need cash pretty bad," Hudson said.

The university, which recently accepted a $6 million zero-interest loan from the state that it must begin to pay back in the spring, needs to find more ways to cut costs, leaders said.

Chuck Welch, ASU System president, urged trustees by telephone not to refinance bonds, despite a projected first-year influx of $4.2 million, calling it "kicking the can down the road."

Bates said going to market on the university's bonds, after a bond downgrade, was not "ideal" and said she is looking at the university's notes and loans and possibly restructuring them into one loan to get a better interest rate.

Trustee Bruce Moore said he hoped the refinancing would be taken off of the table because "it could be positive for us."

Welch said he thought trustees should have a better picture of university finances before making a decision and said that would come in the fall when enrollment figures were in.

Bates suggested immediate controls on travel expenses and told trustees to carefully manage expenditures now to make sure the university makes spring budget requirements. In addition to needing to pay back the state in the spring, spring is also a time of lower enrollment and enrollment revenue, Bates cautioned.

Welch also discussed at length a maintenance efficiency project approved by trustees in the past that is expected to save the university an eventual $351,518. The university would still have to lose money -- a projected total of $730,934 -- for the first nine years of the project.

"We've just been hit with all these big costs," Welch said, referring to the university.

ASU System leaders' first reaction to the project was "very negative," he said, but now the project appears "probably unavoidable" because the university has already contracted for already completed work at Smith and Newberry halls.

The problem with that, Welch said, is that the university never secured financing for the project but now owes $4.5 million to the contractor. The contractor granted an extension, at system leaders' request.

Welch, who was president of Henderson State from 2008-11, said he would never authorize a project before financing was complete.

"But that's where we are," he said.

The university will also search for a new chief financial officer with an in-house group, after Welch determined the university could not afford to hire an outside search firm.

Welch, Bates, Kneebone and Spann will act as a "search firm." They will recommend some candidates to the university search committee, which will pass along their top choices to the trustees, who will hire someone.

Whipple said he was skeptical of the quality of candidates they could find in August.

"I really don't want to hire somebody to hire somebody," he said. Welch agreed but said he's cautiously optimistic that he can find some good candidates.

Welch also mentioned a cost-saving investment in improved financial aid software, like what his system is implementing at each campus. The problem is, he said, there is significant up-front investment in the software, despite eventual savings. That could be between $675,000 and $1.6 million, he said.

"Considering the financial situation Henderson is in right now, it's probably not feasible," Welch said.

But financial aid software was a major topic of conversation among trustees and university leaders Friday, as many are unhappy with the current, older software.

Trustees heard reports on the high number of students still waiting for verification of their financial aid packages.

"I think it's highly likely that we lost some students because of this issue," said Brad Patterson, university vice president of student affairs and student success.

Last week, Patterson's office took over the financial aid department and promptly experienced a software failure that hindered the university's ability to review records.

As of Friday morning, 1,057 students' financial aid requests had not been packaged and selected for verification, university spokeswoman Tina Hall said. That means those students still need to submit additional documents, she said. Students are still submitting their requests, too, she said.

But that number is too high for many university leaders and for Welch.

Arkansas State University-Jonesboro, which enrolls several thousand more students -- about 14,000 last fall -- had only 42 students awaiting verification, he said.

Old software is largely to blame, leaders said.

Most Arkansas universities used to use Poise to manage their financial aid system, but most don't anymore, except Henderson State.

Leaders have tried to upgrade software but have faced hurdles. Patterson said he hopes the software will be back up and running next week.

He said since taking over the financial aid office, staff have been able to process hundreds of financial aid requests, noting that personnel was part of the problem before, as well.

Metro on 08/10/2019