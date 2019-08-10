RAIDERS

Brown says he'll quit

Antonio Brown is threatening to never play football again, apparently telling the Raiders on Friday that he's done unless the NFL loosens its rule and allows him to wear his old helmet, ESPN reported.

Brown spent two hours on a call with league officials trying to convince them to let him wear a 10-year-old helmet that the NFL has since banned because it doesn't meet the league's new safety standards, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

When the Raiders were reached for comment, they said, "The Raiders are aware of and are supportive of Antonio, but have no other comment."

The mercurial wide receiver has been absent from training camp in Napa, Calif., with blistered feet suffered in a cryogenic machine mishap, but he's now so upset about having to wear a new helmet that he filed a grievance against the NFL.

A decision on Brown's grievance may come as early as next week, ESPN reported.

EAGLES

Surgery a success

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles could have backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld available again in about six weeks after successful surgery Friday.

A source close to the situation confirmed that scenario, first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. The optimistic prognosis presumably means Sudfeld's break did not result in a dislocation.

Sudfeld left Thursday night's Eagles preseason-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans just before halftime after falling backward from a late hit and bracing himself with his left wrist, which crumpled. Sudfeld left the field in an air cast, and, after the game, Eagles coach Doug Pederson confirmed a break.

There is considerable focus on Sudfeld as the primary backup to Carson Wentz, with Nick Foles now in Jacksonville, where the Eagles will play next with a preseason game on Aug. 15. Wentz has missed the stretch drive and playoffs with injuries the last two seasons.

Pederson said Thursday night that the team would not pursue another quarterback for now and that what happened to Sudfeld would not change his mind about his preseason plans for Wentz -- whatever those plans might be. Wentz was held out of the preseason opener.

BROWNS

Callaway suspended

BEREA, Ohio -- Antonio Callaway's lack of practice time this summer with Browns starters makes more sense now.

On Friday, the NFL announced Callaway will be suspended without pay for the first four regular-season games of 2019 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Callaway's impending lack of availability explains why the Browns relegated a player who had long been expected to serve as their No. 3 wide receiver behind starters Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry mostly to a backup role during training camp.

The previous public explanation for Callaway's lack of first-string snaps was he showed up to training camp out of shape, a revelation made Aug. 1 by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. But now the primary reason is known.

Callaway will miss games against the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens. He'll be eligible to return to the active roster Sept. 30 and play Oct. 7 in a Week 5 Monday Night Football game on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. He is allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games. He had three catches for 42 yards in Thursday night's 30-10, preseason-opening victory over Washington.

The suspension will cost Callaway $134,117 of his $570,000 salary for this year.

COLTS

Luck out 3 practices

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is expected to miss three more practices with a strained left calf.

He hasn't been on the field since July 28. He also missed the team's offseason workouts because of the injury.

Coach Frank Reich said although Luck is progressing, he still has pain in the calf and the Colts don't want to risk aggravating the injury by putting Luck back on the field too soon. Luck has been doing individual work and running the Colts' walkthrough drills.

Reich also announced kicker Adam Vinatieri missed Thursday night's preseason opener because of a "knee issue." Reich said it shouldn't be a long-term problem.

SAINTS

Relieved from subpoena

NEW ORLEANS -- A Louisiana lawyer suing the NFL over the failure to call a crucial penalty in a January playoff game said he won't force the New Orleans Saints to comply with a subpoena for records regarding the game.

Antonio LeMon said in a Friday letter to team officials that he doesn't want the subpoena to distract the Saints organization from the upcoming season.

LeMon's lawsuit against the league alleges fraud and seeks damages in connection with the failure to flag a blatant penalty by a Los Angeles Rams player, helping the Rams beat the Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.

The league -- supported by the Saints' attorney -- has asked Louisiana's Supreme Court to halt the suit, which could result in Commissioner Roger Goodell being questioned under oath in September.

