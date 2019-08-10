COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Norwood out for season

Oklahoma defensive back Tre Norwood (Fort Smith Northside) is out for the season with an undisclosed injury. Coach Lincoln Riley made the announcement Friday. Norwood started all 14 games last season and was the projected starter at nickel back this season. Riley said the junior will be missed because of his experience and versatility, including his play on special teams. Last season, Norwood tied for fifth on the team with 58 tackles last season. He had an interception in the final minute of last season's Big 12 title game victory over Texas and five tackles in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama. Riley said Brendan Radley-Hiles, Chanse Sylvie and Jeremiah Criddell all could fill the role.

GOLF

Hur leads by 2

Mi Jung Hur surged into a two-shot lead Friday in the rain-delayed second round of the Ladies Scottish Open at North Berwick, Scotland, getting the best of the draw and finishing in the early evening with a 9-under 62. Players with morning tee times dealt with heavy wind and rain at The Renaissance Club, and play was suspended in the early afternoon, delaying the start times for the second half of the field and giving them a huge advantage as the sun came out and the wind died. The second round could not be completed Friday because of darkness. Moriya Jutanugarn was 12 under after a 66. Sharing third at 10 under were U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 (65) and Anne van Dam, who followed her opening-round 63 with a 69. Muni He was the best of those who did not finish at 9 under with three holes to play. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 14th at 5 under after a 68.

India up by 1

Vince India shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead in the Korn Ferry Tour's Portland Open at North Plains, Ore. India had an eagle on No. 11, and six birdies, but had bogeys on Nos. 5 and 17. Scott Harrington (63) was alone in second. Kristoffer Ventura (63) and Robby Shelton (70) were tied for third another stroke back. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) were tied for fifth place at 10-under 132. Echavarria had a 67 and Lingmerth a 68. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) was tied for 23rd at 7 under after a 69. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was tied for 29th at 6 under through 16 holes. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) shot 72 and was tied for 51st at 4 under. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks), Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) and Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

TENNIS

Serena advances

Serena Williams advanced to the Rogers Cup semifinals in Toronto, beating soon-to-be-top-ranked Naomi Osaka of Japan 6-3, 6-4 on a breezy Friday night at York University. Playing her first event since losing the Wimbledon final, Williams faced Osaka for the first time since losing to her last year in the U.S. Open final. Williams will face Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova today. Bouzkova led fourth-seeded Simona Halep of Romania 6-4 when the Wimbledon champion retired because of a left Achilles problem. In the afternoon, Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian Rogers Cup semifinalist since 1979, overcoming a groin injury to beat third-seeded Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic 6-0, 2-6, 6-4. Andreescu will face American Sofia Kenin today. Kenin beat sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 7-6 (2), 6-4. Kenin, 20, upset top-ranked Ashleigh Barty in the first round. In men's play, top-seeded Rafael Nadal rallied to reach the semifinals in Montreal, beating No. 7 Fabio Fognini of Italy 2-6, 6-1, 6-2. The winner last year for his fourth title in the event, Nadal won his 380th ATP Masters 1000 match, a day after breaking a tie with Roger Federer for the tour record. Nadal has 82 singles victories, winning the French Open in June for his second title of the year. In the afternoon, Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov set up an all-Russian semifinal. The eighth-seeded Medvedev beat second-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-1, and the sixth-seeded Khachanov topped third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 6-3.

NCAA

Reform dropped

The NCAA this week quietly dropped a recommended reform that would have given the association more authority to handle the kind of academic misconduct that left dozens of athletes at North Carolina-Chapel Hill with subpar educations. Two NCAA panels, including one led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, had called for the NCAA to reform a rule that lets member schools make the call on what constitutes academic fraud on their campuses. UNC cited that rule to escape NCAA sanctions by contending classes that never met and had provided high grades for term papers regardless of quality were legitimate. That outcome in October 2017 drew sustained national scorn. Months later, the NCAA formed an academic integrity working group that recommended the NCAA create a bylaw that expanded its infractions committee's reach for egregious academic misconduct cases. But at a meeting this week, the NCAA's board of directors for the Division I schools that include big-money conferences such as the ACC and SEC decided not to pursue the reform. That decision wasn't included in an NCAA news release Wednesday that announced the board "seeks to shore up academic integrity rules." The News & Observer of Raleigh, N.C., learned the proposed reform had been dumped after obtaining a report from the NCAA that was prepared in advance of the meeting. The report, by the Division I Presidential Forum, said most member schools weren't enthused about giving the NCAA that kind of authority over academics. The committee said it would "retain" the proposed bylaw as an "option in the future" if academic misconduct persists. Michelle Hosick, an NCAA spokeswoman, confirmed the Division I board of directors also chose not to back the proposed bylaw. She said NCAA officials had no further comment.

BASEBALL

Mets sign Panik

The New York Mets signed infielder Joe Panik before the series opener against the wild card-leading Washington Nationals. The Mets made the announcement on Friday. Panik, 28, was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants this week and later released. He was in the starting lineup Friday at second base, batting eighth. An All-Star in 2015, Panik hit .271 with 36 home runs and 221 RBI in 6 seasons with San Francisco. Panik was a first-round draft pick out of St. John's University in 2011. A former Gold Glove winner, he played a key role at second for the Giants during their 2014 World Series run. Panik fills a significant void, with everyday second baseman Robinson Cano out with a torn left hamstring. There is no timetable for Cano's return, and he could miss the rest of the season.

Cruz injures wrist

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a ruptured tendon in his left wrist. Cruz was injured on a swing Thursday night in a 7-5 loss to Cleveland that cut Minnesota's American League Central lead to a single game. Cruz has been a major piece in the Twins' resurgence this season, hitting .294 with 32 home runs and 76 RBI while being a steadying influence on the team's younger players. Since the All-Star break, Cruz leads the majors with 16 home runs. Tests revealed a rupture of the extensor carpi ulnaris tendon, but the team is optimistic about Cruz's potential to return after he showed up Friday feeling good. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the team has heard the injury is one that is possible to play through.

