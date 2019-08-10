100 years ago

Aug. 10, 1919

• Blanks are being prepared by W. T. Maxwell, state bank commissioner which will be sent to all oil and gas companies operating in Arkansas, and which when returned will furnish the department the data to determine the present status of the concerns. The blanks probably will be ready to be mailed tomorrow, Mr. Maxwell said yesterday.

50 years ago

Aug. 10, 1969

SHERIDAN -- Voters will vote Tuesday on a proposed ordinance requiring vehicle owners within the city to purchase auto license tags. The $5 fees would be used to purchase a new fire truck and other fire fighting equipment for the city. The cost of the truck and equipment has been estimated at $45,000. The State Fire Rating Bureau has warned that unless new equipment is added, insurance rates will be raised for Sheridan.

25 years ago

Aug. 10, 1994

• Kenneth W. Starr, facing criticism over his strong Republican ties as he takes over as the independent counsel investigating Whitewater, got a vote of confidence from his predecessor Tuesday. Robert Fiske Jr. said Starr's appointment in no way jeopardizes the investigation, now 6 months old with a price tag of $2 million. Fiske spoke upon emerging Tuesday evening from his west Little Rock office after a four-hour meeting with his replacement. Asked whether sensitive areas of the investigation were "endangered" by his sudden removal and replacement, he didn't directly refer to suggestions that Starr was too partisan a choice. He insisted, though, that the investigation hasn't suffered. "Nothing is endangered by the switch," he said. "I can absolutely guarantee you nothing is endangered by the switch. "The worst that could happen would be there would be a period of delay, which I hope will be very brief. But nothing has been jeopardized; nothing has been prejudiced."

10 years ago

Aug. 10, 2009

• Little Rock hasn't seized any cats as a result of an ordinance that requires cats to be spayed or neutered and microchipped if they are going to be allowed outdoors, Animal Services Division manager manger Tracy Roark said. "The only time we would do that is if there was a health concern for the person or the pet," Roark said Thursday. "If someone had too many, we would remove some of the animals."

