Personal Space: Lisa Ferrell

Lisa Ferrell

Where I live: Carmel in Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Little Rock with my husband, Jim Jackson, our three children, two dogs and two cats.

Occupation: Real estate developer and lawyer.

My favorite space is: Our entryway

Why? I love the entryway in our home. When I walk in the front door, this space is welcoming, filled with light and openness. It is my transition into a home filled with family. When I walk through the door, I know the rest of the day is for me, my husband and three children to be together. My heart is in the kitchen/family room where we all hang out, eat, play and spend most of our time.

The entry is furnished with family antique treasures contrasted with modern art and light fixtures. The column in the corner comes from our old farmhouse that burned down years ago -- it reminds me that you can stand through difficulty and continue on. The Asian furniture was bought by Jim's mom when she lived in Taiwan in the '60s.

If I could do one thing to improve this space, I would: Well it is new so I would be hard-pressed to think of anything I'd change. Maybe figure out how to install LED lights on the glass railing so we could light it up at night and change the colors of the lights based on the season. That would be fun and festive.

-- Philip Martin

HomeStyle on 08/10/2019