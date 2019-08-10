FOOTBALL

Hogs-Owls open 2021

The University of Arkansas announced on Friday that it was opening the 2021 football season by hosting Rice on Sept. 4 in a renewal of an old Southwest Conference rivalry.

The Arkansas-Democrat Gazette reported in May that the game was on tap, set to replace a previously scheduled game against Missouri State, based on documents obtained through a public records request. The Razorbacks set up the first of two meetings with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 2021 and could not play two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) schools (UAPB and Missouri State) in the same season.

Arkansas will now host Missouri State on Sept. 17, 2022. Oklahoma State, which had been scheduled to host Rice in the 2021 season opener, will now play Missouri State on that date.

The Razorbacks and Owls will meet for the first time since 1991, when Arkansas posted a 20-0 victory at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in its final season in the SWC. The Razorbacks lead the all-time series, which dates to 1919, 35-29-3. Arkansas beat Rice 45-14 in their last meeting in Fayetteville in 1986.

Arkansas' 2021 non-conference schedule is now set, with home games against Rice, Texas on Sept. 11, Georgia Southern on Sept. 18, and UAPB on Oct. 23.

The Razorbacks will take on three former SWC rivals in the first four games of 2021, with an SEC battle against Texas A&M on Sept. 25 in Arlington, Texas, joining the Rice and Texas games.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

Ackerman named UA recruiting coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman has hired a second basketball staff member for recruiting.

Patrick Ackerman, who worked the previous two seasons at Nevada for Musselman as a graduate assistant, is the Razorbacks' recruiting coordinator, it was announced Friday.

Musselman announced on July 29 that his son, Michael Musselman, had been hired as the Razorbacks' director of recruiting.

Ackerman was an assistant coach at Bridgewater (Va.) College, which has NCAA Division III athletics, during the 2016-17 season. He played at Penn State for two seasons before finishing his career at Detroit Mercy, where he played as a junior, but not as a senior because of injuries.

Ackerman, a Rutland, Mass., native, earned a communications degree from Detroit Mercy in 2016 and completed his master's degree in educational leadership at Nevada.

-- Bob Holt

UAPB's Jackson turns pro

Charles Jackson of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will move to the professional ranks, as he has agreed to terms to begin his career in Europe.

Jackson (6-5, 210 pounds), from Cleveland, Miss., will play with the Aragats BC Professional Basketball Club in Gyumri, Armenia, in the Middle East.

Last season, Jackson averaged 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds and was the third-leading scorer for the Golden Lions. He had seven games with at least 10 points, including a season-high 27 with 4 rebounds and 2 blocks in a triple-overtime victory over California Baptist.

A four-year contributor and two-year starter, Jackson played in 119 games with most of his 55 starts coming in the last two seasons. He totaled more than 860 points and nearly 300 rebounds with the Golden Lions.

BASEBALL

Bryant wins in extra innings

Coby Greiner's RBI single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Bryant a 5-4 victory over Texarkana, Texas, in an elimination game Friday in the American Legion Mid-South Regional at Duncan Field in Hastings, Neb.

Greiner's game-winning hit came with two outs.

Bryant (28-10) will play Fremont, Neb., at 4 p.m. today in an elimination game. Fremont lost to Festus, Mo., 2-0, in eight innings Friday.

Jacob Wright began Bryant's rally with a single. Gage Stark reached safely on a bunt single, then Stark and Wright moved to second and third, respectively, on Peyton Dillon's bunt. Noah Davis was intentionally walked to load the bases. Wright was forced out at home on Lawson Speer's fielder's choice. Then, Stark came home on Greiner's single.

Bryant took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Wright's RBI double. The Black Sox extended their lead to 3-0 in the second inning with run-scoring singles from Greiner and Logan Chambers, then made it 4-0 when Greiner scored on Cade Drennan's fielder's choice.

Texarkana tied the game at 4-4 on Byson Douglas Rhodes' RBI single.

Wright went 3 for 4 to lead Bryant, which outhit Texarkana 10-7. Chambers and Greiner each had two hits.

Greiner earned the victory in relief for the Black Sox.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

