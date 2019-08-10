TOOLS AND TOYS: Glassware and a garment steamer

Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Collection

What's to love: Pursuing the perfect cocktail? Or just a stylish bar cart? These glasses deliver style and the right shape glassware for spirits and cocktails.

What does it do: The collection includes six glasses designed in collaboration with mixoligist Zane Harris. A news release from the company says Harris "created each glass giving specific attention to its size, shape, volume and capacity for ice ..." The glasses in the collection are Highball, Neat, Rocks, Fizz, Sour and Nick and Nora, made for martinis and Manhattans. Glasses are sold in sets of two for $29.90 and come with a cocktail recipe perfect for the set. A mixing glass for preparing and pouring drinks sells for $59.90. More information is available at riedel.com.

Black + Decker Compact Garment Steamer

What's to love: Great for travel or for college students.

What does it do: Heats up and starts steaming in about a minute. A metal press plate allows for quick smoothing of wrinkles. The light-weight steamer has a trigger for bursts of steam or it can also be locked on for continuous steam. It's easy to add water to the steamer with the removable water tank makes it easy to refill. The steamer is 12-inches high, and 3.25 inches wide, has an 8-foot cord and is covered by a two year limited warranty. It is available in three colors — teal, purple or gray — and sells for $29.99. Find out more here: blackanddeckerappliances.com.

— Cary Jenkins

Style on 08/10/2019