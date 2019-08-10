Walton, White, Lewis lead way for Travelers

Donnie Walton, Evan White and Kyle Lewis combined for 8 hits and 7 RBI in leading the Arkansas Travelers to an 8-1 victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night before an announced crowd of 6,375 at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

White went 3 for 5, hit 2 home runs, scored 2 runs and had 5 RBI. Lewis went 2 for 4 with 2 home runs and 2 RBI. Walton went 3 for 5 and and scored twice.

Leading 1-0, White opened the fourth inning with a home run to put the Travelers up 2-0. After Cal Raleigh struck out, Lewis homered to right field to make it 3-0.

In the fifth inning, Aaron Knapp doubled and Walton singled. After Luis Liberato popped out, White hit his second home run of the game to make it 6-0.

In the seventh inning, Walton tripled and White drove him in with a single to make it 7-0. In the eighth, Lewis hit a home run to make it 8-0.

Springfield broke the shutout in the bottom of the ninth inning on a Brian O'Keefe home run.

ARKANSAS AB R H BI S'field AB R H BI

Walton, ss 5 2 3 0 Nootbaar, lf 4 0 0 0

Liberato, cf 5 0 1 1 Molina, c 3 0 1 0

White, 1b 4 2 3 5 O'Keefe, c 1 1 1 1

Raleigh, c 4 0 0 0 Carlson, cf 4 0 1 0

Lewis, lf 4 2 2 2 Gonzalez, ss 4 0 1 0

T.-Willims, dh 4 0 1 0 Kirtley, 1b 3 0 0 0

Cowan, 2b 4 0 1 0 Capel, rf 3 0 0 0

Ahmed, 3b 4 0 0 0 Montero, 3b 3 0 1 0

Knapp, rf 3 2 1 0 Rodriguez, dh 3 0 0 0

Lopez, 2b 3 0 0 0

TOTALS 37 8 12 8 totals 31 1 5 1

Arkansas 001 230 110 -- 8 12 0

Springfield 000 000 001 -- 1 5 0

DP -- Arkansas 1. LOB -- Arkansas 3, Springfield 3. 2B -- Walton. 3B -- Walton. HR -- White 2 (16), Lewis 2 (10), O'Keefe (11). SB -- Carlson.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Sanchez W, 8-8 7 3 0 0 0 2

Delaplane 2 2 1 1 0 1

SPRINGFIELD IP H R ER BB SO

Parsons L, 4-4 6 8 6 6 1 4

Latchman 2 4 2 2 0 0

Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires -- Home: Ghani; First: Barba; Third: Robinson. Time -- 2:29. Attendance -- 6,375.

Sports on 08/10/2019