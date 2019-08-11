Sections
Body found in burning Garland County home, authorities say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:30 p.m. 0comments

Authorities in Garland County are investigating after a man's body was found early Saturday in a burning home.

The Garland County 911 Communications Center received a call about a structure fire on Black Bear Lane at about 1:30 a.m., according to a news release by the county sheriff’s office. Deputies, as well as firefighters from the Morning Star and Lake Hamilton fire departments, responded to the blaze, the release states.

Rescuers found a body inside the home, authorities said. The release does not identify the victim, whose body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death.

