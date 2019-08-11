The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 615 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive, residential, Colby Kohlman, 12 a.m. July 27, 2019, property valued at $7,000.

• 2108 Howard St., residential, Kizzia Jones, 5:45 p.m. July 30, 2019, property value unknown.

72204

• 1650 John Barrow Road, residential, Brianna Tibbs, 5 p.m. July 28, 2019, property valued at $1,335.

• 8314 Ascension Road, residential, Earl Richardson, 3 a.m. Aug. 2, 2019, property valued at $1,050.

• 10434 W. 36th St., residential, Allen Miller, 10:56 p.m. Aug. 2, 2019, property valued at $701.

• 3901 S. University Ave., commercial, Cricket Mobile, 4:16 a.m. Aug. 3, 2019, property valued at $100.

• 3801 Bowers St., residential, Tanisha Webster, 2 p.m. Aug. 7, 2019, property valued at $80.

72205

• 209 N. Summit St., residential, Mary Martin, 12 a.m. July 30, 2019, property valued at $551.

• 723 Appianway St., residential, Christopher Fields, 5:30 a.m. Aug. 2, 2019, property value unknown.

• 1300 E. Twin Lakes Drive, residential, Brett Lile, 2:43 a.m. Aug 4, 2019, property value unknown.

• 25 Meadowbrook Drive, residential, Charles Handley, 10 a.m. Aug. 4, 2019, property valued at $20,501.

• 619 Brookside Drive, residential, Charles Hammond, 2 p.m. Aug. 5, 2019, property valued at $400.

72206

• 1608 W. 23rd St., residential, Tomarra Wilson, 11:32 a.m. Aug. 5, 2019, property valued at $401.

72207

• 2612 Blackwood Road, residential, Hatley Kennedy, 4:30 a.m. Aug. 6, 2019, property valued at $411.

• 7111 Indiana Ave., residential, Donshell Bowers, 3 p.m. Aug. 7, 2019, property valued at $1,750.

72209

• 7309 Grace Drive, residential, John Jones, 2 p.m. Aug. 1, 2019, property valued at $200.

• 5001 W. 65th St., commercial, Alvarez Watson, 5 p.m. Aug. 1, 2019, property valued at $2,400.

• 6614 Fairfield Drive, residential, Adrian Brown, 12:32 p.m. Aug. 2, 2019, property value unknown.

• 9312 Hilaro Springs Road, residential, Margarete Dreher, 9:06 p.m. Aug. 2, 2019, property value unknown.

• 7205 Lancaster Road, residential, Brandy Wilson, 6 a.m. Aug. 7, 2019, property valued at $1,581.

• 5300 Baseline Road, residential, Shannon Carey, 3:15 p.m. Aug. 7, 2019, property valued at $1101.

72103

• 11500 Chicot Road, residential, Ana Cuellar, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 3, 2019, property valued at $1500.

72210

• 5 Ben Hogan Cove, residential, Danyell Cummings, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 5, 2019, property value unknown.

• 40 Nandina Cir., residential, Shakia Johnson, 2:02 p.m. Aug. 6, 2019, property valued at $420.

72211

• 13301 Kanis Road, residential, William Waller, noon July 31, 2019, property valued at $12,051.

• 301 N. Shackleford Road, commercial, Wendy Salim, 11 p.m. Aug. 6, 2019, property value unknown.

72223

• 16000 Rushmore Ave., commercial, Nicole Nebling, 1:54 p.m. July 28, 2019, property valued at $200.

• 1501 Rahling Road, commercial, Alvin King, 5 a.m. Aug. 2, 2019, property value unknown.

72227

• 8300 Leatrice Drive, residential, Brian Lang, noon July 24, 2019, property value unknown.

• 10014 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Anthony Walker, 6:45 a.m. Aug. 6, 2019, property valued at $5.

North Little Rock

72113

• 13120 Crystal Hill Road, Ste. H, commercial, China Taste, 4:46 a.m. July 31, 2019, property valued at $620.

• 13120 Crystal Hill Road, Ste. I, commercial, Flavors, 4:46 a.m. July 31, 2019, property valued at $650.

72114

• 1424 E. Washington Ave., commercial, NLRSD, 2:30 p.m. July 30, 2019, property valued at $755.

• 302 E 19th St, residential, Jorif Kareem, 3:04 p.m. July 31, 2019, property valued at $610.

• 504 N. Beech St., residential, Jordan Seawood, 2 a.m. Aug 1, 2019, property valued at $7,650.

• 112 E. 13th St., residential, Phillip Martin, 9:13 p.m. Aug 1, 2019, property valued at $1,700.

72116

• 5700 N. Walnut Road, residential, Felicia Robnett, 11 p.m. July 31, 2019, property valued at $1,200.

• 213 W. J Ave., residential, Rachel McCorkle, 4:24 a.m. Aug. 1, 2019, property valued at $585.

• 6 Gas Light Sq., residential, Jacquelyn Moore, 8 p.m. Aug. 1, 2019, property valued at $6,250.

72117

• 718 Healy St., residential, April Cannon, 4 p.m. July 31, 2019, property value unknown.

• 519 Gordon St., residential, Michael Malott, 5:35 p.m. Aug 2, 2019, property valued at $700.

72118

• 4820 MacArthur Drive, commercial, juvenile name unavailable, 1 p.m. Aug 4, 2019, property valued at $38.

• 10700 Richsmith Lane, commercial, James Knowles, 9:58 a.m. Aug. 3, 2019, property valued at $2,500.

SundayMonday on 08/11/2019