Campbell museum plans to open in Nashville in '20

Downtown Nashville, Tenn., will soon be home to a museum dedicated to an Arkansas music legend.

The Glen Campbell Museum and Rhinestone Stage, at the corner of Broadway and Second Avenue, will feature artifacts from Campbell's early years on a farm in Arkansas through his climb to star country singer, according to a news release.

Guests at the museum in Tennessee will experience immersive and interactive displays showcasing different stages of Campbell's life and career as a studio musician, singer and actor, organizers said.

Artifacts in the museum will include Campbell's guitars and instruments, his extensive golf paraphernalia, family photos and stage-worn clothing, the news release stated.

The museum, which officials said they expected to open early next year, will also have a stage to feature musical performances at night.

Campbell released more than 70 albums during his 50-year career and sold more than 45 million records. He died at age 81 in 2017 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Campbell was born in Billstown, a small Pike County community of about 50 people near Delight in southwest Arkansas. He is buried in a cemetery in Billstown.

