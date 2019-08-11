COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Aug. 11

M.J. Hickey Pool Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — Today is the last day to swim at the M.J. Hickey Pool, which will close for the season. For more information, call the pool at (479) 857-7401.

Aug. 14

Selling to the Government

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center and the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center will present Selling to the Government from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Arkansas Tech University. Attendees will learn about government contract types, state and federal procurement processes, and how to register a business to sell products or services to the government. There is no fee to attend, but registration is required by calling (479) 356-2067 by Tuesday.

Watercolor Class

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will offer a watercolor class from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 14 to Sept. 18, with instructor Valerie Finley, who comes from California and teaches techniques in watercolors for beginners and experts alike. The class fee is $90 for Arts Center members or $115 for nonmembers. For more information or to register for the class, call (479) 968-2452 or stop by the Arts Center.

Aug. 15

Oil/Acrylic Class

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will offer an oil/acrylic class from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 15 to Sept. 19, with instructor Lisa Jones. The class fee is $75 for Arts Center members or $100 for nonmembers. For more information or to reserve a spot in the class, call (479) 968-2452 or stop by the Arts Center.

Aug. 17

Cheeseburger in Paradise

FAIRFIELD BAY — Cheeseburger in Paradise, the annual Fairfield Bay Education Center fundraiser, will take place from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway. The event will feature classic cheeseburgers catered by the Bayside Restaurant and dancing to live music by the Lucky Draw Band. Event tickets are $25, and raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Purchase tickets at the Conference Center or the Education Center or from committee members Linda Duncan, Sharon Luxon, Kay Otis or Demi Reynolds. For more information, call the Education Center at (501) 884-4202.

Spaghetti Supper and Bake Sale

ST. VINCENT — Knights of Columbus Council 10908 in St. Vincent, 9 miles north of Morrilton on Arkansas 95, will sponsor its annual spaghetti and meatball supper at 5 p.m. Green beans, coleslaw and dessert will also be available. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Children ages 4 and younger may eat free. Adult take-out meals will cost $10 each. There will be a bake sale to raise money for the Knights of Columbus Persons With Disabilities Fund. For more information, call (501) 354-4854.

ONGOING

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., and support meetings, emphasizing weight loss and healthy living, start at approximately 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Downtown Conway Farmers’ and Crafts Market

CONWAY — The Downtown Conway Farmers’ and Crafts Market, 718 Parkway St., is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October, also on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June through September, when products are available. All items sold are grown or created by local vendors, including produce, honey, meats, eggs, jams and jellies, baked goods, handmade crafts and more. See the organization’s Facebook page for vendor specifics.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheons

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has weekly luncheons from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Check the group’s Facebook page for scheduled speakers. All are welcome to attend.

Painting Class

FAIRFIELD BAY — Jim Tindall’s painting class will meet with a new subject from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. Each class costs $45, and all materials are provided. The center also offers Tindall’s once-a-month evening class from 5:30-8, with dates to be announced. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440 or visit its Facebook page.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Geneva Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Conway TOPS Meetings

CONWAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Tuesday at Peace Lutheran Church, at the corner of Donaghey Avenue and Dave Ward Drive. Weigh-in begins at 9:15 a.m., and a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living takes place from 10-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church from Donaghey Avenue. For more information, call Peggy at (501) 514-0823 or Sandy at (501) 329-0558.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table also sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Upcoming

Pottery Classes

RUSSELLVILLE — The River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St., will offer pottery classes on Mondays, Aug. 19 to Oct. 7, with instructor Winston Taylor. Seasoned potters will meet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and beginning potters from 6-9 p.m. The class fee is $200 for Arts Center members or $225 for nonmembers, plus a $25 clay supply fee. For more information or to sign up for the class, call (479) 968-2452 or stop by the Arts Center.

Carroll Roberson Program

HOUSTON — Evangelist Carroll Roberson will present a special program of music and ministry at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at Renewal Ranch in Perry County. Tickets for the event, which includes a meal, are $50 each or $250 for a table of eight. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Bryce McGhee at (501) 733-4263 or email marketing@renewalranch.net.

Fairfield Bay’s Endless Summer

FAIRFIELD BAY — All are invited to come to Fairfield Bay for the second annual Endless Summer Bash from noon to 9 p.m. Aug. 31 at at the Cool Pool Cafe. The event will feature water games, the Clydesdales, and the country music of Arkansas’ Mallory Everett in the evening. Nonmembers will need a $5 pool pass to listen to the music. There will also be a pickleball tournament, starting at 9 a.m., with snacks and lunch included. Pick up registration forms at the Fairfield Bay Recreation Office. The deadline to enter, for a fee of $25, is 6 p.m. Aug. 25.

Petit Jean Mountain Canoe/Kayak Race

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — The sixth annual Petit Jean Mountain Canoe/Kayak Race will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 31. Registration costs $15. Entrants can bring a watercraft or rent one from Petit Jean State Park for $17. Medallions and certificates will be awarded for race winners and the best themed costumes. Commemorative T-shirts will be available for purchase from the Petit Jean Park Visitor’s Center Gift Shop or the Boat House on race day. Raffle tickets are $5 each to win an 11-foot lightweight sit-in kayak for one with a paddle. The drawing will follow the canoe races. The winner does not need to be present.

Women’s Conference

HEBER SPRINGS — Lora Jones — author, speaker and founder of Lora Jones Ministries of Liberal, Kansas — will share her story at a women’s conference, Come, Drink From the Well, on Sept. 28 at Mountain Top Cowboy Church, 45 Heber Springs Road. Doors will open at 8 a.m. for check-in and registration. The conference will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jones will sign copies of her new book, Song of a Wounded Heart, from 3-4 p.m. The early-bird registration discount is $15, including lunch, by Aug. 31. For other rates or more information, contact Gloria Glider at (309) 830-9725 or Rita Thomas at rlthomas@tcworks.net.

