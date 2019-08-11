COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Today

Fishing League Worldwide Forrest Wood Cup

HOT SPRINGS — The 2019 Fishing League Worldwide Forrest Wood Cup will continue today, with competition beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Lake Hamilton. The weigh-in is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. at the Bank OZK Arena. The event will feature cash prizes, the Outdoors Expo show and a live performance by Trace Adkins prior to the final weigh-in. For more information, visit flwfishing.com.

Monday

Art With Ramona

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to take an art class with local artist Ramona from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Monday and Friday

Beginner Knitting Class

BENTON/BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a beginner knitting class at 10 a.m. Monday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton and at 10 a.m. Friday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant.

Yarn It All

BENTON/BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to crochet, knit, loom-knit, weave or grab a community project from the yarn truck at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton or at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant.

Tuesday

Archeological Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. in the Maurice Room at National Park Medical Center. The program — Davidsonville, Arkansas, Frontier Settlement or Mercantile Powerhouse — will be presented by Kathy Cande. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email ouachitachapter@gmail.com.

Family Story Time

BRYANT — Children of all ages and their caregivers are invited to the Family Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Paper Flowers in the Village

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to learn the basic techniques for making flowers out of Stilcarta crepe paper at 1:30 p.m. at the Coronado Community Center.

Open Makerspace

BENTON/BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to the Makerspace to design a 3-D print, practice sewing, laminate something or work on any project from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton or the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Watercolor Class

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a watercolor painting class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Tuesday and Thursday

Quiet Room

BENTON — Children of all ages are invited to study in the meeting room from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Wednesday

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to Making It Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. There will be a new feature project each week, but attendees are free to go off-project. All projects will be appropriate for beginners, with options to add more advanced techniques for more experienced crafters.

Crafting With a Cause

BENTON — Children ages 10 and older are invited to knit, crochet, loom-knit or weave from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Projects created will be used to help those in need.

Thursday

Monkey Story Time

BENTON — Children of all ages are invited to a story time full of songs, stories and monkeys at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Support Group for caregivers will meet at 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Twenty-Something Thursdays

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to Twenty-Something Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event, geared toward adults in their 20s, will feature games and more.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water.

Saturday

Makerspace Saturday

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to design a 3-D print, practice sewing, laminate something or work on any project from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Puppy Tales

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to read to Maisie, a trained service dog, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Maisie is available in 15-minute intervals on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ongoing

Veterans Meeting

BENTON — A veterans meeting will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be served.

Democratic Party Meeting

BENTON — The Democratic Party of Saline County meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at 101 S. Market St. For more information, email saline@arkdems.org.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Latinos Unidos Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — Latinos Unidos, an art exhibit featuring Latino artisans living in the United States, is on exhibit at the Landmark Building on Henderson State University’s Hot Springs Campus, 201 Market St., through Aug. 30. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours until 8 p.m. for Gallery Walks on first Fridays, and by appointment Saturdays and Sundays. Contact Donna Dunnahoe at (501) 545-0534 or hsu.landmark@yahoo.com.

For more information, call (501) 625-3837.

Saline County Toastmasters

BENTON — The Saline County Toastmasters meet at noon Thursdays at Parkview United Methodist Church, 514 N. Border St. The meetings are open to visitors. For more information, call (501) 940-6803.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meetings

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. This group of widowed men and women shares grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Upcoming

Lending for Small Business

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University’s Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Small Business Administration Lending for Small Business from 2:30-5 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Center for Economic Development and Community Engagement. The workshop is free. To register, call (870) 230-5184 or visit asbtdc.org/arkadelphia-events.

Growing Your Business With Social Media

HOT SPRINGS — Henderson State University’s Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Growing Your Business With Social Media from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 22 at Henderson State’s Landmark Building. The workshop fee is $40. To register, call (870) 230-5184 or visit asbtdc.org/arkadelphia-events.

Small Business Startup Summit

HOT SPRINGS — Henderson State University’s Small Business and Technology Development Center will present the Small Business Startup Summit from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 23 at Henderson State’s Landmark Building. The workshop is free. To register, call (870) 230-5184 or visit asbtdc.org/arkadelphia-events.

Hats Off to Women Celebration

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The fourth Annual Hats Off to Women Celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 at the Coronado Community Center. The event will feature breakfast, champagne, shopping, a raffle and more. Tickets are $35 each. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit bit.ly/hatsofftickets.

Overall Ball

BENTON — Habitat for Humanity of Saline County will present the Overall Ball from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Benton Event Center. Tickets are $40 per person or $350 for a table of 10. For more information, call (501) 315-5434 or visit habitatsalinecounty.com/overall-ball.

