Little Rock notebook

Directors to hold

sessions on policy

Little Rock city directors will now hold hourlong policy discussions at the conclusion of their biweekly agenda meetings.

The city board sets policy every other week. It sets its agenda for voting meetings at 4 p.m. meetings on the off-weeks.

City directors voted Tuesday to schedule the extra time, after a letter from At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris said he felt that the board wasn't spending enough time on big-picture issues.

Of the nine city directors who were present, seven voted for the resolution; Ward 1's Erma Hendrix and Ward 2's Ken Richardson voted no.

Panel to conduct

plastic-bags study

Little Rock plans to look at the effect of single-use plastic bags and other difficult-to-recycle items in the city through its Sustainability Commission.

On Tuesday, the city board gave the green light to the commission to study the appropriateness of regulations to eliminate such single-use items within the city and to recommend potential cost-effective alternatives.

City to look into

3-lane Markham

The Little Rock city board last week authorized a study of a project to reduce a section of Markham Street to three lanes from four.

The study will look at Markham Street from Kavanaugh Boulevard to Pine Street. Reducing the section to a three-lane street will provide sufficient space to build a sidewalk on both sides of the street, according to the Public Works Department.

2 street projects

focus of meetings

Little Rock city staff members will hold two public meetings this week to discuss street reconstruction projects.

On Monday, representatives from the Public Works Department will present plans for a project to reconstruct Rummel Road. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Bible Church of Little Rock at 19111 Cantrell Road.

On Thursday, staff members will discuss plans for road improvements to Chicot Road from Mabelvale Cutoff to Yarberry Lane. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Southwest Community Center at 6401 Baseline Road.

SundayMonday on 08/11/2019