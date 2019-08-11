Education notebook

Education queries

to air on AETN

Arkansans Ask: Education will air on the Arkansas Educational Television Network on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The program will provide an overview of education in Arkansas, focusing on kindergarten- through-12th-grades topics such as the annual ACT Aspire exams, school report cards, teacher salaries, and private and charter schools.

Viewers may submit questions and comments during the live broadcast by calling (800) 662-2386, emailing paffairs@aetn.org or on Twitter with #ARAsk.

Program panelists include Johnny Key, Arkansas education secretary; Jay Barth, former state Board of Education chairman; Carol Fleming, Arkansas Education Association president; Jane English, state Senate Education Committee chairman; and Stacey McAdoo, 2019 Arkansas Teacher of the Year. Veteran journalist Steve Barnes will host.

Pride assessment

chief for division

Kiffany Pride is the newly selected director of assessment in the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education -- formerly the Arkansas Department of Education -- Education Secretary Johnny Key said this month.

Already a state employee, Pride most recently has worked with selected elementary schools in the state-controlled Little Rock School District to aid those schools in literacy instruction.

Pride succeeds Hope Worsham in the job that coordinates the administration of state's required student exams, including the ACT Aspire tests. Worsham was recently hired by the Little Rock School District to be executive director of curriculum and instruction.

Allmon suggested

as fill-in principal

Karisa Allmon has been recommended by Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore to be interim principal at J.A. Fair High School.

The recommendation is subject to approval by Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key, who acts as the school board in the state-controlled school system.

Allmon would replace Michael Anthony at Fair High. He was recommended to be principal at Henderson Middle School for the coming year.

This is the final year that Fair High will be a high school. Fair and McClellan high schools will be closed as high schools when the new Southwest High School opens to students in August 2020.

Campaign to aid

talking in 6th year

The Arkansas Department of Education and state Board of Education are again sponsoring the My Child/My Student campaign to promote productive conversations among parents and teachers about the welfare of students.

In its sixth year, the 10-month campaign highlights specific college, career and community readiness topics, along with student safety and support issues each month from August through May. Anti-bullying, mental health awareness, nutrition, summer reading and community service are some of the specific topics.

The campaign includes links to resources about each topic, as well as guided questions that parents and teachers should consider when communicating about the topics.

"Ongoing communication between parents and teachers is a very important factor in student achievement and success," Education Department Secretary Johnny Key said in announcing the 2019-20 campaign. "The My Child/My Student public awareness campaign provides valuable tools to help aid that conversation. Together, parents and teachers are helping Arkansas lead the nation in student-focused education."

