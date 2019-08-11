Saturday was a day of celebrations. Clay and I started off at a surprise 40th birthday party for our friend Bryan.

He was surprised and they had a great turnout and wonderful food.

Luckily the rain had stopped so they could grill and kids could play outside. Bryan's dad was a whiz on the accordian and entertained us all.

We nibbled at a few things but we were headed on to our supper club—the first one at the Zoldessy home without Martin, so we couldn’t fully participate.



Aurian took on supper club by herself with flying colors!

Martin was missed but I know he was there in spirit watching over (and probably critiquing Aurian’s choices) Aurian prepared an outstanding Lebanese meal. We had things I had never heard of like kibbi loaf and kibbeh pockets.

Everything was great, but my personal two favorites were the tabbouleh with edamame and watermelon salad. I have had both, but I have never added edamame (edible soybeans) to tabbouleh (bulgur wheat salad with vegetables)—I loved it.

The watermelon salad was so refreshing with feta, black olives and mint. Sweet and savory. We had a feast!

Food and fellowship at both events were excellent. It was also so muggy after the rain, that we were happy to have excuses to stay indoors.