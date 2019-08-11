Higher education notebook

HSU acting chief

approved for raise

Henderson State University's acting president is getting a raise.

Elaine Kneebone will earn $155,000 annually, retroactive to when she took over the position, July 19.

The university's trustees also approved a raise for Kneebone of $119,000 when she returns to her former position as the university's chief legal counsel.

Trustees approved the raise without dissent at their meeting Friday.

Board chairman Johnny Hudson said trustees are not looking for an interim president or looking to make Kneebone interim president. The board intends to eventually hire a permanent president.

UCA, Pulaski Tech

agree to partner

The University of Central Arkansas is partnering with another college to allow students to use its campus and obtain UCA student IDs.

This is the third such agreement for UCA and another public community college.

On Wednesday, per a university news release, UCA entered a "Bear Partners" agreement with the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College. The college joins the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton and Arkansas State University-Beebe in having a Bear Partners agreement.

Students who are pursuing associate degrees at each college may apply to participate. Concurrently enrolled high school students at those colleges are not eligible.

UCA and Pulaski Tech already have numerous "2+2" agreements that allow Pulaski Tech students to transfer to UCA for specific degree programs without losing university credit, an increasingly common agreement across higher-education institutions.

Additionally, Pulaski Tech students will have access to more transfer scholarships, should they transfer to UCA, and will not be required to pay application fees when applying to transfer.

