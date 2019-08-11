• Daniel Povey, an associate research professor at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, was fired, accused of jeopardizing student safety when he used bolt cutters to enter a building where students were holding a sit-in so he could access computer servers that contained his research.

• Richard Clayton, 26, of Orlando is facing charges after making a Facebook post the day after a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, in which Florida police said he wrote: "3 more days of probation left and I get my AR-15 back. Don't go to Walmart next week."

• Alena Tikhova, who is from Russia and owns a pizza shop in Oxford, Miss., said the shop is offering free pizzas to foreigners in the wake of immigration raids at seven poultry plants in the central part of the state, adding that she wants to offset "hate and cruelty" that she sees against people from abroad.

• Arnold Black, 52, was awarded $50 million in his lawsuit against East Cleveland, Ohio, and its Police Department after police officers, who suspected that he possessed drugs, beat him while he was handcuffed and locked him in a storage closet for four days with no toilet and nothing to eat or drink but a carton of milk.

• William Bottoms Jr., 29, who had said he was afraid his facial tattoos might affect his chances at a fair trial, was found guilty in Baton Rouge of two counts of second-degree murder in a 2017 double shooting.

• Jody Ashley, sheriff in Wayne County, Miss., said a manhunt ended in Jon Wiley Welford's arrest after Welford earlier had fired an assault-style rifle at a police drone and engaged in an armed standoff with several law enforcement agencies.

• Albert Flick, 77, who served prison time for stabbing his wife to death in front of her daughter in 1979, was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted last month of stabbing another woman to death in front of her twins.

• Matthew Denton Pope was arrested on drug and theft charges after investigators searched his North Carolina home, where they found stolen items and a dog that was acting aggressively and strangely, and that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

• James Hanson Jr., 39, a felon released from prison last month after his life sentence was reduced, is now charged in Tampa, Fla., after police say he robbed a bank, stole a vehicle and killed the driver.

