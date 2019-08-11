Sections
Little Rock police investigating homicide, authorities say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:06 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption An officer stands near the scene of a homicide at the Terra Vista Apartments in Little Rock on Sunday. - Photo by Ginny Monk

Police on Sunday afternoon were investigating a homicide in Little Rock, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the Terra Vista Apartments, 4802 Terra Vista Circle, shortly before 1:10 p.m., according to an online Little Rock Police Department dispatch log.

The department confirmed in a tweet that a person had been killed at the location.

Check back for further details.

