Little Rock police investigating homicide, authorities say

An officer stands near the scene of a homicide at the Terra Vista Apartments in Little Rock on Sunday. - Photo by Ginny Monk
Police on Sunday afternoon were investigating a homicide in Little Rock, authorities said.
Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at the Terra Vista Apartments, 4802 Terra Vista Circle, shortly before 1:10 p.m., according to an online Little Rock Police Department dispatch log.
The department confirmed in a tweet that a person had been killed at the location.
Check back for further details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments