Police Beat

Man hit with pipe;

suspect detained

A North Little Rock man was arrested Friday after another man was struck with a pipe, an arrest report said.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested William Knudsen, 58, on a charge of second-degree battery after another man was hit in the hand Friday afternoon near 7505 Shadrick Road, the report said.

The report did not list a reason for the incident but said the victim's hand was injured.

Knudsen was being held without bail Saturday evening in the Pulaski County jail.

Metro on 08/11/2019