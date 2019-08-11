Police Beat

Man hit with pipe;
suspect detained
A North Little Rock man was arrested Friday after another man was struck with a pipe, an arrest report said.
Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested William Knudsen, 58, on a charge of second-degree battery after another man was hit in the hand Friday afternoon near 7505 Shadrick Road, the report said.
The report did not list a reason for the incident but said the victim's hand was injured.
Knudsen was being held without bail Saturday evening in the Pulaski County jail.
