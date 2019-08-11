Man who got on roof of car, attacked pair inside, dies after fall

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Authorities in northern Arizona have identified an Oklahoma man who died after falling off a moving car during a struggle with an Arkansas couple.

Coconino County sheriff's office deputies and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers from Flagstaff were summoned a stretch of Highway 89N near Gray Mountain about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said an unidentified couple from Conway stopped to assist a driver who had just been involved in a traffic accident.

That driver, identified by the Coconino County medical examiner's office as 35-year-old Richard Osburn, then jumped on the couple's vehicle.

Osburn, while on top of the vehicle, produced a fixed-blade knife and smashed the glass sunroof out of the Conway's couple's vehicle, according to reports.

Osburn then reached down into the vehicle and began grabbing at and attempting to stab the female driver.

All the while, the male passenger in the vehicle's front seat was struggling to defend himself and the driver.

Eventually the passenger, who suffered stab wounds on his hands, was able to push Osburn up and out, and then off of the sunroof.

The driver began swerving and speeding in an evasive maneuver, causing Osburn to fall off the roof at speeds estimated between 60-70 mph, reports said.

Officials said it appeared that Osburn died from injuries he suffered when he struck the pavement.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Simpson of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

