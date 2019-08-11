Molina's sacrifice fly sends Travs to loss

TEXAS LEAGUE

CARDINALS 3, TRAVELERS 2

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, playing in his third game of a rehab assignment at Springfield, hit a sacrifice fly to score Irving Lopez and give the Springfield Cardinals a 3-2 victory over the Arkansas Travelers in front of an estimated crowd of 7,337 at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Cardinals and snapped the Travelers' six-game winning streak.

Brian O'Keefe hit his 12th home run of the season for Springfield in the second inning, hitting a 2-0 pitch to left field for a 1-0 lead. O'Keefe walked to start the fourth inning and scored when Lars Nootbaar reached on a fielder's choice to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Arkansas tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning when Logan Taylor and Jordan Cowan scored on a throwing error by Zach Kirtley

Springfield starter Evan Kruczynski struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings, allowing both Arkansas runs (just 1 was earned) on 6 hits with a walk. Reliever Merandy Gonzalez (2-3, 7.20 ERA) picked up the victory ater allowing one hit in 1 1/3 innings of work. Connor Jones got his fifth save after allowing 1 hit with 2 strikeouts in 1 inning.

Reliever Jake Haberer (1-2, 4.22 ERA) took the loss for the Travelers after allowing 1 earned run on 3 hits in 1 1/3 innings. Starter Justin Dunn went 5 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits with 2 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Sports on 08/11/2019