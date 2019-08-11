New school year brings two new elementary buildings

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Bayley Morvant does vent work July 24 in the library at Evening Star Elementary School in Rogers.

The latest technology fills the two new public schools opening in Northwest Arkansas this week, but their principals like to brag about some lower-tech features, too.

Such as different seating options for students from traditional chairs to ones that rock or wobble. Or low-height desks with cushions on the floor for students with too many wiggles to sit in a desk.

First day of school Tuesday: Bentonville, Fayetteville, Siloam Springs, Springdale Wednesday: Rogers Source: Staff report

The 2019-20 academic year marks the opening of Evening Star, the 12th elementary in the Bentonville School District and Fairview, the 16th elementary in the Rogers School District.

Both schools in Rogers. Evening Star's attendance zone also includes parts of Bentonville, Cave Springs and Springdale.

Both buildings were made possible by millage increases passed in May 2017 in the respective school districts. And both are named after schools that were located in the area.

Evening Star is expected to open with about 620 children in grades kindergarten through four, or 85% of its 730-student capacity, said Principal Ashley Williams.

Williams showed off the media center, which is connected to a computer lab and looks onto the playground. The 92,000-square-foot building has a large gymnasium, a broadcasting room and lots of natural light.

Williams spent the past eight years as principal at Bentonville's Jones Elementary School. The district chose her in December as principal.

"Opening a new school in Bentonville truly is an honor. And it's an incredible experience. You're looking at every single minute detail," she said.

At least 250 people attended a ceremony last week at Fairview Elementary School in Rogers. Principal Laura Quillen described the new school as "magnificent."

The technology, such as computers for students and audio-visuals, is integrated into every classroom, Quillen said.

"We also have a multiuse room that we will call the family room. It has open spaces and can be used for a variety of things such as guest speakers and science experiments. Elementary schools don't have auditoriums, so the only room you could use for that were cafeterias or gyms."

"We have a playground, while so many new elementary schools have to go to their parent-teacher organizations to get playground equipment," she said.

Old is new again

Rogers, in addition to completing Fairview, began work this summer renovating three of its oldest buildings: Lowell, Northside and Westside elementary schools, each of which is more than 50 years old. The district is spending about $25 million on the three schools combined. District officials expect the projects will take until August 2020 to complete.

Springdale had about 17 significant projects going this summer, perhaps none bigger than the renovation of the city's Recreation Center to house the Archer Learning Center.

The district bought the Recreation Center in Murphy Park for $2.2 million in December and sold the Archer Learning Center building on East Meadow Avenue. The Learning Center is an alternative education setting for high school students.

That property swap set up a tight turnaround for the district to renovate the Recreation Center in time for this school year.

"The time frame was just ridiculous," said Jared Cleveland, Springdale's deputy superintendent for personnel and support services. "But we're going to get it done."

Milestone Construction Co. handled the bulk of the job, but district employees also had to do a good amount of work to stay within budget, Cleveland said.

"We ground our own concrete and polished it over there," he said. "We bought a lot of materials to try to beat the Trump tariff issues that caused steel to jump so dramatically, so we could get it at reduced cost. We're warehousing that, and as it's needed, we take it over and put it up."

The freshman alternative learning program, previously housed at Lakeside Junior High School, will move to the new center that will serve about 300 students.

It makes the district more efficient because staff don't have to travel," Cleveland said.

The Fayetteville School District is adding student parking spaces at the high school to help alleviate a shortage. Administrators spent months last fall piecing together a plan to add 200 spaces. Most of the work is expected to be done by this week, said Superintendent John L Colbert.

Bentonville showed off the new facility for the Ignite program last week. Ignite, now entering its fifth year, immerses students from both of the district's high schools in a professional environment with support from a facilitating teacher and professional mentors. It offers classes in eight career fields.

Program enrollment is 336 for this fall, said Teresa Hudson, Ignite's director.

Until now, each of the career classes, or "strands" as they're often called, met in different places across the community. The district bought the property at 1510 N. Walton Blvd. for $1.45 million last year and spent about $6 million to renovate it.

"We should grow immensely as far as things that we can do," Hudson said.

Among the building's features is a studio for video and photography and a board room similar to what might be found at a major corporation.

Smaller projects

Projects at other schools in the region include:

• Siloam Springs is replacing its track at the middle school's Black Stadium, a project which should be done by the end of this month, said Superintendent Jody Wiggins. The project is a joint effort of the school district and John Brown University, which agreed to pay half the cost up to $400,000 in exchange for shared use of the facility as it launches a track and field program. The district also is building a new cold and dry storage facility, a standalone metal building, for about $500,000.

• West Fork is replacing the heating and air conditioning system at the elementary school, following similar work the past two summers at the high school and middle school. The district is paying about $600,000 while the state is contributing about $1.3 million to the elementary project through the facility partnership program, said John Karnes, district superintendent. The high school's library is getting a makeover with paint, polished concrete floors and new bookshelves, all of which will cost about $30,000, Karnes said. Both projects are expected to be completed by the beginning of the school year.

• Lincoln is repairing roof and wall damage in a wing of the middle school. A storm in late May lifted the roof and slammed it back down. Insurance will cover the $216,000 cost, according to Superintendent Mary Ann Spears.

• Elkins just finished installing LED lights in its schools, a move Superintendent Jeremy Mangrum said will cut electric bills by 35% to 40%. Meanwhile, the district is preparing to add air conditioning to its gymnasium, which likely will cost about $200,000. That project has not gone out to bid yet and likely won't be completed until late fall.

• Farmington spent about $14 million on the third phase of the high school, which is a football field, soccer field and track facility. The total high school project cost about $40 million, said Superintendent Bryan Law.

• Gentry opened a new $9.2 million Intermediate School building last year, though the project wasn't completely finished until this summer. A bus tunnel connected to the project received a new metal roof and new LED lighting this summer after storms damaged the tunnel, according to Jason Barrett, facilities and transportation director. The district also is replacing lighting at Pioneer Stadium at a cost of about $340,000.

• Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy is expanding to a building adjacent to the one it has occupied on Melissa Drive since it opened in 2013. The Bentonville charter school for grades K-12 is adding sections in grades kindergarten through four, which required additional space.

• Thaden School, a private school in downtown Bentonville, has constructed a North Hall building to house the main office and classrooms, as well as a Home building for the library, dining area, campus bookstore and college counselor and nurse's offices. The school is building The Barn as an athletic space, a greenhouse and a maker space for additional classrooms. A performing arts building is in the design phase.

NW News on 08/11/2019