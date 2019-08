Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

AUGUST

13 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

17 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River/Maumelle Park. sherwoodbassclub.com

17 Natural State Kayak Anglers Northwest fishing tournament. Beaver Town. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

17 Natural State Kayak Anglers Central fishing tournament. Little Red River. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

24 Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Outdoors Hall of Fame induction banquet. Statehouse Convention Center, Little Rock. (501) 223-6468 or email agff@agff.org.

24 Central Arkansas Bass League tournament. Lake Brewer/South Ramp. (501) 428-9850.

24 Garland County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hamp Williams Building, Hot Springs. John Weaver (501) 282-2400 or john_patton_weaver@gmail.com

26 Ducks Unlimited District 1 meeting. The Creeks Golf Course, Cave Springs. Todd Etzel (479) 513-5113 or toddetzel@sbcglobal.net

27 Ducks Unlimited District 7 meeting. Cajun Express, Wheatley. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

28 Ducks Unlimited District 5 meeting. Lawrence Hall, St. Mary's Church. Ryan Davis (479) 970-7804 or ryan@beacontire.com

31 Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships, Fairfield Bay Marina. Proceeds benefit Arkansas Foodbank and its member food pantries around Greers Ferry Lake. More information is available on Facebook.

SEPTEMBER

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

12 Ducks Unlimited District 2 meeting. Best Dam Steakhouse, Batesville. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@welchcouch.com

14 Natural State Kayak Anglers Central fishing tournament. Lake Conway. naturalstatekayakanglers.com

15 Central Arkansas Bass League tournament. Lake Beaverfork. (501) 428-9850.

21 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

21 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River/Murray Park. sherwoodbassclub.com

22 Mr. Bass of Arkansas Wild Card and Angler of the Year Championship. Lake Millwood. mrbassofarkansas.com

24 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or mfakouri@hotmail.com

OCTOBER

5 Ouachita County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Camden Country Club. J.J. Lindsey (501) 833-2154 or jdixiedog@yahoo.com

5-6 Arkansas Bass Team Trail championship. Lake Dardanelle. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

8 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

11-13 Arkansas Big Bass Bonanza. Arkansas River within state boundaries. ArkansasBigBass.com

12 Union County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. El Dorado Civic Center. Chris Lowry (870) 814-0566 or clowry@suddenlink.net

18-20 Mr. Bass of Arkansas Classic. TBA. mrbassofarkansas.com

24 Texarkana chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Holiday Inn AR Convention Center. Greg Knowles (501) 648-6565 or gregknowles@fleetpride.com

26 Fordyce chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas Guard Armory. ScottMorgan (501) 313-1039 or scotttrailcar@hotmail.com

28 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or mfakouri@hotmail.com

NOVEMBER

7 Central Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Heifer International Pavillion. Bryan Hearn (501) 771-1121 or arkansasducks@yahoo.com

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

DECEMBER

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

JANUARY

4 Stuttgart chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grand Prairie Center. Chad Coleman (870) 995-3529 or cmcoleman7906@gmail.com

Sports on 08/11/2019