Maui is truly "a man's best friend." He is a 3-year-old, active and incredibly smart hound mix that likes nothing more than to stretch his legs at the park. He'd do well with an active person who wants an outgoing, friendly pet. If that person can lob a tennis ball, Maui will be a friend for life.

Canine Close-Up

Rufus Red is a young shepherd mix that loves to run and would make a good jogging or long-walks companion. He is handsome, a real head turner. He's also loyal and will want to spend time with his new family.

Asia is a 1-year-old gorgeous, smoochy retriever mix with a big smile. She's great with new people and loves everyone she meets. She will be the perfect outgoing companion for an active family. She is also great with other dogs and loves riding in the car.

Maui and friends can be adopted through Cabot Animal Shelter. More information is available at (501) 843-2021 and cabotar.gov.

Pet of the Week - Maui, Cabot Animal Shelter

SundayMonday on 08/11/2019