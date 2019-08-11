The World in Brief

Members of a rescue team work Saturday at the site of the land- slide in Burma’s Paung township.

Tumble of mud buries homes in Burma

RANGOON, Burma -- A landslide buried more than a dozen village houses in southeastern Burma, killing at least 34 people, an official said Saturday.

Rescuers were using backhoes and bulldozers to clear the mud and debris from the village in Paung township. The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported that some people were still missing.

Zaw Zaw Htoo, a member of parliament from Paung who arrived at the scene Saturday morning, said the death toll had reached 34. He said he saw rescue teams recover 12 bodies on Saturday, after 22 were found Friday. He said the search operation was still ongoing.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that monsoon flooding had displaced more than 7,000 people last week in Mon state. Apart from the landslide in Paung, houses and a school in other townships were washed away, roads were blocked and villages were submerged.

Nearly 12,000 people have been displaced in Burma last week alone, raising the total number of those in evacuation centers to more than 38,000, the U.N. said.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Russians again protest Moscow ballot

MOSCOW -- Tens of thousands of people rallied Saturday against the exclusion of some City Council candidates from Moscow's upcoming election, turning out for one of the Russian capital's biggest political protests in years.

After the rally, which was officially sanctioned, hundreds of participants streamed to an area near the presidential administration building to continue with an unauthorized demonstration. They were confronted by phalanxes of riot police and the arrest-monitoring group OVD-Info said 136 people were detained.

The rally was the fourth-consecutive weekend demonstration in Moscow over the election. The opposition has prompted protests in other cities, reflecting widespread frustration with Russia's tightly controlled politics.

The protest attracted some 50,000 people, said Beliy Schetchik, an organization that counts public meeting attendance.

OVD-Info also said 86 people were arrested Saturday in St. Petersburg at an unsanctioned demonstration in support of the Moscow protests.

Unlike the previous Moscow rallies, where police harshly dispersed the crowds and detained thousands of demonstrators, Saturday's gathering in a neighborhood with relatively few passers-by was officially sanctioned.

Lyubov Sobol, one of the council candidates denied a place on the ballot and a spearhead of the election protest, was among those detained Saturday in Moscow.

Deadly rains displace 360,000 Indians

NEW DELHI -- At least 66 people have died and some 360,000 have moved to relief camps after flash floods and mudslides caused by days of torrential rains in the southern Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka, a news report said Saturday.

The Press Trust of India news agency quoted officials as saying that 42 people have died in Kerala since Thursday. Authorities have set up 1,111 relief camps with about 125,000 people.

In neighboring Karnataka, at least 24 people were killed, with 235,000 being moved to safer areas, the report quoted the state's chief minister, B.S. Yediyurappa, as saying.

He said there has been extensive destruction to property and livestock.

The report cited a Kerala official as saying the bodies of seven people were recovered and 15 were feared trapped in a mudslide at a Wayanad tea plantation.

India's southernmost Tamil Nadu state also has faced severe floods and mudslides, with the air force being deployed to rescue marooned residents, the news agency said.

Deaths at 62 in Tanzania fuel-truck blast

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania -- A damaged tanker truck exploded in eastern Tanzania as people were trying to siphon fuel out of it Saturday, killing at least 62 in one of the worst incidents of its kind in the East African country.

Tanzanian state broadcaster TBC, citing police figures, said at least 70 more people were injured in the explosion in the town of Morogoro, about 120 miles from the economic hub of Dar es Salaam.

Regional commissioner Steven Kebwe told Azam TV that many suffered serious burns.

Witnesses said a crowd had gathered around the fuel tanker after it was involved in an accident early Saturday and some people were trying to siphon fuel when the truck burst into flames and exploded.

Video footage posted on social media showed people collecting fuel into cans before the explosion.

In a statement expressing condolences, Tanzanian President John Magufuli said he was dismayed people attacked vehicles involved in accidents instead of offering help.

Residents are routinely killed by explosions while stealing fuel from incapacitated tankers in East Africa. Those who steal the fuel usually hope to sell it cheaply to motorists.

Russian police carry away a man Saturday during a Moscow protest against the exclusion of City Council candidates from a coming election. Saturday’s rally was officially sanctioned, and fewer arrests were reported than in previous weeks, when police detained thousands of demonstrators.

The wreckage of the tanker truck is shown Saturday after the explosion in Morogoro, Tanzania.

