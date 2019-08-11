Sexual-assault plea brings prison term

A former Searcy School District bus driver was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to having inappropriate contact with a minor-aged passenger on the bus he was assigned to drive.

Zachary David Cox, 39, of Searcy pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Detective Kara Osborne of the Searcy Police Department said she interviewed Cox on Aug. 16, 2018, after sexual allegations were made against him by a minor, according to an affidavit.

Cox said he met the 15-year-old girl in October 2017 while he was employed as a school-bus driver with the Searcy School District. He said she was a passenger on the bus he was assigned to drive.

He said he and the teen began a relationship that escalated into sexual contact.

A no-contact order for the victim was also entered as part of the guilty plea.

Metro on 08/11/2019