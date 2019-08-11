St. Joe man is charged in shooting

A man was arrested and charged with a felony Friday after he was accused of firing a gun outside his home in Searcy County, striking a 3-year-old child, authorities with the Searcy County sheriff's office said.

Rowland Kent "Tom" Wyatt was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of third-degree battery and was being held in the Searcy County jail in lieu of $45,000 bond, according to a news release.

Sheriff Kenny Cassell said deputies were called about 6 p.m. Wednesday to the area of South Woolum Road in St. Joe in reference to a child being shot in the head.

The 3-year-old was flown to Arkansas Children's Hospital. The child has since been released from the hospital and is back home, according to Chief Deputy Dewayne Pierce.

Cassell and other officers went to the area where the shooting took place and made contact with Wyatt, 67, who appeared to be intoxicated, the news release said.

Wyatt told officers Thursday that he went out of his residence and fired the gun. The child, along with an older child and two adults, were walking down South Woolum Road when the shooting occurred.

