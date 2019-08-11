Work program for indigent bears fruit

Mario Sexton, a participant in the city-sponsored program A Bridge to Work, picks up trash on Wright Avenue in Little Rock recently.

Last year, Mario Sexton vowed he wouldn't turn 28 in Mississippi.

In and out of homelessness since his early 20s, Sexton hitchhiked from Greenville to Little Rock. His home state didn't have many resources for people who were struggling, he said, and he hoped Arkansas would be better.

When he arrived, he found himself without identifying documents like a birth certificate that he needed to get a job. He was panhandling and didn't feel good about it, he said, so when he learned about a city-sponsored program that recruits people in need to work on garbage and debris removal for cash, he was eager to get involved.

"As a man, a young man, you feel a little bit better about yourself if you can work and get some money," Sexton said.

The city's six-month pilot work program, A Bridge to Work, kicked off in April and was allotted $80,000 in funding. Participants are paid $9.25 in cash for four hours of work, totaling $37 at the end of the day. Canvas Community Church runs the initiative.

Participants are picked up in a city van. Some are panhandlers, and others are regulars who wait outside the West Seventh Street church to see if there is room that day.

Program leader Rev. Paul Atkins said 348 people have participated in the program. Staff members have invited 153 panhandlers. Forty-two, about 27%, accepted the invitation.

Crews have cleaned 122 sites, removing nearly 1,900 bags of trash from the streets, Atkins said. Sexton said he's worked in the areas of Roosevelt Road and Woodrow Street -- it was "a mess" before they came, he said -- and around southwest Little Rock with the program. On Thursday, a group of participants worked on clearing debris near the Clinton Presidential Center downtown.

"We try to introduce them to the resources that can get them to their next step," Atkins said.

Of the nearly 350 participants, 36 had engaged in job search services through organizations that include Our House, Goodwill and the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services.

Twenty-six had gotten access to health insurance; 18 had acquired identification documents. Participants also have been connected with mental and physical health services, bus passes, and temporary or permanent housing. Some have been reunited with family members or returned home to other cities.

Participants had completed nine job applications and six interviews; eight have found full-time employment.

Atkins said it's interesting to see how the number of people who found full-time employment were among the smaller numbers of the data the program tracks.

"To me, that begins to demonstrate our hypothesis: our people face many significant barriers to employment, and working with people through these barriers requires persistent, coordinated work by several groups," Atkins said in an email.

City Manager Bruce Moore said in an email Friday that the pilot program has been successful. City directors will be given an update on the program at their agenda meeting Aug. 27, and the city will decide in September whether to continue funding the program.

At least one other Arkansas city is trying to start a similar program. Hot Springs Deputy City Manager Lance Spicer said Friday that the city of about 37,000 people has drafted a memorandum of understanding and is deciding on a nonprofit to partner with.

Spicer said officials hope to finalize details for the program in Hot Springs by the end of September. The city plans on a yearlong pilot period that will wrap up in December 2020 and be allotted $80,000 to $100,000 in funding.

He said such a program fits with Hot Springs officials' broader goal of cutting down homelessness.

Though Sexton hasn't found permanent employment or housing yet, he's working on a resume with Our House and on getting his birth certificate. On Thursday, his 29th birthday, he said he feels better off than he was a year ago.

"Little Rock is one of my favorite cities now," he said.

