The Nation in Brief

Escaped Tennessee inmate captured

A Tennessee convict suspected of killing a corrections administrator before escaping prison on a tractor was captured Sunday seven hours after homeowners recognized him on their outdoor surveillance camera, authorities said.

Curtis Ray Watson, 41, put his hands up and was arrested as he emerged from a soybean field Sunday in the west Tennessee community of Henning, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said at a news conference. The capture ended a five-day manhunt.

The field is 10 miles from the prison Watson escaped from Wednesday and near a home where he was seen on a surveillance camera earlier Sunday, Rausch said. The homeowners called police after one of them recognized Watson from police-issued photos.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Mark Davidson said Watson will be arraigned this week on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated sexual battery and escape. Davidson said the death penalty will be under consideration.

"I can assure you that our office will be resolved to see that he is put back where he can never escape again and harm anybody in our communities," Davidson said.

Watson was on lawn-mowing duty when the bureau says he sexually assaulted and strangled Debra Johnson, a Department of Corrections employee, at her home Wednesday at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

The bureau said Watson escaped prison grounds, and the tractor was found nearby.

Dayton victims honored at shooting site

DAYTON, Ohio -- People who gathered at the scene of the Dayton mass shooting observed a moment of silence Sunday in tribute to the victims.

Nine people were killed in the Aug. 4 attack that injured more than 30 people in the city's historic Oregon District. Investigators say Connor Betts, 24, opened fire with an AR-15-style gun outside the district's businesses. He was killed by police.

The moment of silence in tribute to the victims was observed at 1:05 a.m. Sunday at Ned Peppers Bar in the popular entertainment district, the Dayton Daily News reported. The song We Are Family then played over loudspeakers.

Many people from out of town visited the district over the weekend, with testaments to the tragedy visible throughout the area, the newspaper reported. Women on the sidewalk were dispensing free hugs, and signs calling for solidarity and strength could be seen on nearly every business.

Jamie Rippey said she was with friends in the Oregon District a couple hours before the shooting, and came out this weekend "because I was so afraid after this happened."

"When that happened I thought, 'Oh my God, will I be able to come back down here?' I just didn't want to be so afraid of doing something I've always done, just to live," she said.

The police presence was heavier than usual. Dayton police Maj. Wendy Stiver had said the department was expecting larger crowds, and police would be there to "make them safe."

Pennsylvania day care fire kills 5 kids

ERIE, Pa. -- An early morning fire in Pennsylvania at a residential building housing a day care center killed five children and sent the owner to the hospital, authorities said.

The fire was reported in Erie about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department said.

The victims ranged in ages from 8 months to 7 years, Santone said. The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership lists a day care at the address of the fire.

Valerie Lockett-Slupski, standing across the street from the fire-damaged house, said she was the grandmother of four of the children, and that they were staying at the day care because their parents were working overnight, the Erie Times-News reported. She said the family had two boys and two girls and had used the day care for almost a year.

The owner of the day care was flown to UPMC Mercy for treatment, Santone said. He said a neighbor was also injured.

Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski told the newspaper that the fire appeared to have started in the living room area on the first floor. Authorities were working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Pelosi speaks on immigration overhaul

McALLEN, Texas -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she sees a comprehensive immigration overhaul not only as Congress' official work but also as its moral responsibility as she finished up a tour of Central America.

Pelosi traveled with a congressional delegation to explore the causes of immigration and possible solutions. The group visited Guatemala and El Salvador, along with migrant detention facilities in McAllen.

The Democratic speaker said Sunday in Texas that she made the trip because she wanted to ensure that the U.S. effectively honors the dignity of the immigrants who enter its borders.

President Donald Trump's administration is trying to restrict applications for asylum in the U.S. from Central America by requiring migrants to apply in Guatemala rather than at the U.S. border.

