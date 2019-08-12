• Stewart Rembert, a Marine, surprised Troy Sowers by showing up at the FBI special agent's retirement party in Knoxville, Tenn., 22 years after Sowers helped rescue Rembert when he was kidnapped as a baby from his mother's hospital room in Lakewood, Wash.

• Scott Demonbreun said his family was reunited with their 13-year-old Yorkie, Titus, which had reportedly been stolen over a year ago, after a man called to report that Titus, covered in mud and missing a paw, had wandered into his garage about 30 miles away from the family's home in Smyrna, Tenn.

• Isaiah Johnson, 38, was arrested and faces charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle after police said he got into an argument with another father during morning drop-off at an elementary school in Montgomery, Ala., and opened fire.

• Khabir Daniel, 45, an ice cream man in Atlanta who had been previously convicted of child molestation, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and life on probation after police said he raped a 14-year-old girl who was working for him inside his work truck.

• Diedra Michelle Lee, 38, was arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile and insurance fraud, accused by police of injuring her 23-month-old child in an attempt to profit off a crash involving a bus she and the child were riding in Shreveport.

• Tonye Kolokolo, 46, a Lyft driver in California, was arrested after detectives said he took a female passenger, who was intoxicated and had passed out in the back seat of the vehicle, to his residence without her permission and raped her.

• Michael Jerome Barber, 18, was sentenced to a year in jail after being being convicted on a misdemeanor charge of criminally negligent homicide for a shooting that killed a classmate inside a high school in Birmingham, Ala., after, defense attorneys said, she had asked to see a handgun Barber had taken to school.

• Cynthia Robinson told authorities in Auburndale, Fla., that her 100-pound dog, named Tank, was attacked and eaten by an alligator when she was walking the 6-year-old dog near a retention pond.

• Michael O'Connor Jr., deputy chief with the Dover, Del., Fire Department, said that no one was injured in a fire that caused extensive damage to a Dover home, but that about 60 snakes kept as pets in bedrooms throughout the residence were killed in the blaze, which had started in the kitchen.

