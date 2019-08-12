Little Rock district encourages 'Dads Take Your Child to School Day' photo contest

The Little Rock School District will highlight the first day of school Tuesday for its more than 20,000 students by inviting fathers and father figures to accompany their children to school and participate in a photo contest.

The district’s annual “Dads Take Your Child to School Day” is meant to celebrate men who are committed to supporting the education of their children.

Fifty of the participating fathers will be invited to a lunch with Superintendent Mike Poore and will be eligible for prizes that feature a game-day experience with district coaches and teams, including Scotty Thurman, who is the new basketball coach at Parkview Magnet High and is a former University of Arkansas Razorback basketball player.

To enter the contest, fathers or male role models must take a photo of themselves and their children on school grounds Tuesday, upload the photo to the contest page found on the Little Rock district’s Facebook page, and invite social media friends to vote for their photos.

The district’s Facebook page is: www.facebook.com/mylrsd.CQ

Entrants will also be required to submit contact information in the event they win.