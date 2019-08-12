LR caller admitted rapes, police say

Police arrested a Little Rock man after, officers said, he called and told them he'd raped a teenage girl several times.

Philip Aycock, 49, called police Saturday morning and told them that he'd "had sexual intercourse" with a 14-year-old girl "on several occasions," according to an arrest report. He then gave detectives a recorded statement about the assaults, the report said.

Police arrested him about 11:40 a.m., and he was booked into the Pulaski County jail a few hours later, according to the online inmate roster.

Aycock was charged with rape, a Class Y felony. His first court date is scheduled for Aug. 26, according to the report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Metro on 08/12/2019