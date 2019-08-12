Man accused of firing at police acquitted

FAYETTEVILLE -- A jury Thursday acquitted a Fayetteville man who was accused of shooting at police.

John Bradley Phillips, 39, was charged in Washington County Circuit Court with aggravated assault in the Feb. 2, 2018, incident in the Candlewood subdivision.

Phillips' wife asked police to check on his welfare after she became concerned that he was suicidal.

Two police officers parked a few doors from the home. They heard a gunshot as they started walking toward the house but didn't see where it came from.

Officer Andrew Byrnes said in a police report that "the concussion of the round felt like a strong wind blowing through my hair along the top left of my head."

Byrnes told jurors that he was shot at at least 50 times while serving in the military in Iraq. "I know what something feels like when it goes past your head."

The officers called for reinforcements and surrounded the home.

Phillips admitted firing the gun into the top of a tree in front of his house but said he wasn't aware that the police officers were nearby and denied that he targeted them.

Phillips said he was struggling with financial issues, which led to family issues. He said he was drunk at the time, his wife had left with their children and he considered suicide earlier in the evening. He fired the round of birdshot at the tree instead, he said.

Police contacted Phillips by phone, and he agreed to emerge from the house where he was arrested, according to testimony.

Phillips' attorney, Drew Ledbetter, told jurors that police weren't in a position with a clear line of sight to where Phillips shot.

"He was probably in violation of a city ordinance, but it was birdshot into a tree, not in the direction of cops," Ledbetter said.

Phillips apologized while on the witness stand.

"I would never hurt anyone," he said. "I'm sorry to the entire police force."

