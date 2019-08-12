Motorcycle wrecks kill 3 in Arkansas, police say

At least three motorcyclists died following crashes in Arkansas since Friday, police said.

A 43-year-old rider was killed in North Little Rock early Friday evening after missing a curve and colliding with a pickup, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of Arkansas 161 and Trammel Road, troopers said.

According to the report, Maurice London was riding his Suzuki motorcycle east on Trammel Road when he drove straight through a curve and hit the back of a 1998 Dodge Ram traveling south on Arkansas 161.

The motorcyclist, who was from North Little Rock, was taken to CHI St. Vincent North and later died of his injuries, police said.

Authorities said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

In Sebastian County, Joseph Ackerman, 22, died after riding into the side of a dump truck near a Fort Smith intersection on Friday morning, police said.

According to a news release by the Fort Smith Police Department, Ackerman, of Hartford, crashed into the truck near the intersection of Knoxville Street and Wheeler Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. The release does not indicate what caused the wreck.

On Sunday, a second motorcyclist was killed elsewhere in Sebastian County, according to state police.

Dakota H. Hartman, whose age and residence were not listed, was riding north near the 8100 block of Waters Road when he left the road and was thrown from his 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle, the preliminary report for the crash states.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry when the crash occurred shortly after 4:10 a.m.

At least 282 people have died on Arkansas roads this year.