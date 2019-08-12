Murder-solicitation suspect ruled fit for trial

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale woman is fit to stand trial in connection with soliciting someone to kill a judge.

Dorris Renee Jenkins, 37, and Adan Taylor, 21, both of Springdale, have pleaded innocent to solicitation to commit capital murder.

The proceedings in Jenkins' case had been suspended pending the outcome of a mental evaluation. Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green on Thursday found Jenkins fit to stand trial.

Jenkins was in the Benton County jail when she asked a fellow inmate, who was a confidential informant, if she knew someone who would "take out a judge," according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Jenkins told the informant she wanted Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren killed and agreed to meet the informant after getting out of jail, according to court documents. The informant planned to introduce Jenkins to an undercover sheriff's office detective, according to the affidavit.

The informant and the detective met with Jenkins and Taylor. Jenkins said she thought Karren was unfair and that she had a list of 15 people she wanted killed, according to the affidavit.

The detective told her it was expensive, and Jenkins trimmed the list to two people, according to the affidavit. The affidavit didn't specify other names on the list.

Jenkins asked the undercover detective to kill Karren for a computer tablet and sound bar, according to the affidavit. She also offered an original photographic print of Marilyn Monroe she valued at $25,000 as additional payment, according to court documents.

Jenkins is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 5.

Taylor was sentenced to six years in prison in July after he admitted to violating his probation in connection with a guilty plea in 2018 to aggravated assault on a family or house member.

Taylor's case has not been resolved in the soliciting-murder case. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 19.

