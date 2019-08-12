49ERS

Coleman has surgery

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers tackle Shon Coleman will likely miss the entire season with a serious injury to his right leg suffered in the exhibition opener.

The team said Coleman had surgery Sunday for a broken fibula and dislocated ankle. Coleman is expected to be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Coleman was hurt on San Francisco's opening drive of the game Saturday night against Dallas when teammate Najee Toran fell into his leg on a running play. His leg was placed in an air cast on the field and Coleman was taken off on a cart.

Coleman was projected to be the backup swing tackle to starters Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey.

Coleman was a third-round pick by Cleveland in 2017 and was acquired in a trade last summer by San Francisco. He spent the entire season on the 53-man roster but was inactive every game.

VIKINGS

Kicker acquired

EAGAN, Minn. -- Looking for solutions for their longtime kicking issues, the Minnesota Vikings traded for Kaare Vedvik from the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Vedvik has kicked and punted for Baltimore, which was set at the position with standouts Justin Tucker and Sam Koch.

Vedvik spent the entire 2018 season on the non-football injury list for Baltimore after he was assaulted and suffered injuries. He was 4 for 4 on field goals and converted two extra-point attempts in the Ravens first preseason game, while punting twice for a 55.5-yard average.

Minnesota has veteran kicker Dan Bailey, who missed seven field-goal attempts last season with a career-worst 75 percent conversation rate, and punter Matt Wile in training camp.

TITANS

WR Brown returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown has returned to practice after hurting his left leg on the opening day of Tennessee camp.

Brown was the second player on the field Sunday for practice and wearing a helmet for the first time since July 26. His leg slipped running a route during an individual period. He warmed up with the Titans, then went to a side field where he worked with Coach Mike Vrabel and fellow receiver Corey Davis. Both receivers then went inside.

Vrabel said the Titans work hard to return players to practice at the right time, walking the line between being cautious and too aggressive. Vrabel said the hopeful plan is that Brown can follow up by doing more than he did Sunday.

Brown was the Titans' second-round draft pick out of Mississippi.

Running back Derrick Henry also worked on a side field with trainers for the first time since he also left the opening practice of camp early with an injured left calf.

BILLS

DE Acho signed

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran defensive end Sam Acho and released guard Vlad Duccasse.

Acho has eight seasons of NFL experience and spent the past four with the Chicago Bears, where he had four sacks in 51 games. Acho was released by Chicago in March, and missed the final 12 games of last season because of a torn pectoral muscle.

Though Acho is listed as a linebacker, the Bills intend to use him as a defensive end based on their formation.

The 30-year-old spent his first four seasons with Arizona. Overall, he has 17 sacks and 10 forced fumbles, with 57 starts in 102 games.

Duccasse is a nine-year veteran who had one season left on the three-year contract he signed with Buffalo in 2017. He started 21 games in two seasons with the Bills, before becoming the odd-man out in what's become an offseasonlong overhaul of what had been a patchwork offensive line.

STEELERS

WR coach dies

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake has died. He was 62.

The team said Drake, who joined the coaching staff in 2018, died early Sunday morning.

"Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career," Steelers President Art Rooney II said. "He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football."

Drake, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, played collegiately at Western Kentucky. He spent one season in the Canadian Football League and participated in a pair of NFL training camps before returning to Western Kentucky to pursue a master's degree. He went into coaching as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky in 1983, the beginning of a career that included stops in the college ranks at Georgia, Baylor and Texas.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services

