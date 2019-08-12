TENNIS

Andreescu wins

Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years when Serena Williams retired because of an injury on Sunday in Toronto. Andreescu was up 3-1 in the first set when Williams called for a medical timeout, reportedly because of back spasms. Less than a minute later, the chair umpire announced that Williams was retiring from the match, handing Andreescu her second WTA Premier title of the season. The tournament's final lasted only 16 minutes before Williams withdrew. After the chair umpire announced Williams' retirement, the former world No. 1 started to cry on her bench. Andreescu went over to comfort her, hugging her and telling Williams how much she admires the 23-time Grand Slam winner. Williams' retirement was the last of several high-profile injuries at this year's Rogers Cup. Fourth-seeded Simona Halep withdrew from her quarterfinal matchup with Marie Bouzkova. On the men's side, Milos Raonic retired after two sets against Felix Auger-Aliassime in a much-anticipated all-Canadian matchup. No. 16 seed Gael Monfils then withdrew before his semifinal against world No. 1 Rafael Nadal. Andreescu, 19, from nearby Mississauga, Ontario, has victories over seven of the top 10 players in the world. Her world ranking will rise from 27th to 14th today. In men's play, Nadal won his fifth Rogers Cup title, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 in just 70 minutes in Montreal. Nadal, 33, won his 83rd singles title and third of the year.

GOLF

Hur wins in Scotland

Mi Jung Hur won her third LPGA Tour title with a brilliant final round at the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday at North Berwick, Scotland. The South Korean carded a closing 5-under 66 in wet conditions at The Renaissance Club to finish 20-under 264, four shots ahead of compatriot Jeongeun Lee6 (70) and Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn (71). After playing the first eight holes in 1-over par, Hur had four consecutive birdies from the ninth and also birdied Nos. 16 and 18 in a back nine of 31 to secure her first win since 2014. Hur shot a 62 in the second round, taking just 24 putts. Lee6, a newcomer to links golf, won the U.S. Women's Open in June in South Carolina. Overnight leader Jutanugarn had been trying to follow her sister with a Ladies Scottish Open victory after Ariya Jutanugarn won last year at Gullane. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 24th at 5-under 279 after a 74.

Hoag victorious

Bo Hoag shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday to win the Korn Ferry Tour's Portland Open at North Plains, Ore., by two shots with a 22-under 262. Hoag had six birdies in his final round. Scott Harrington (69) was alone in second place. Kristoffer Ventura (69) was in third, three shots back. Chris Naegel (64) was fourth at 18 under. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 66 and was tied for 15th at 13 under. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) had a 69 and was tied for 24th at 11 under. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was tied for 48th at 7 under after a 69. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot even-par 71 and was tied for 56th at 4 under. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) had a 70 and was tied for 60th at 2 under.

8 named to Solheim Cup

Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands will make her Solheim Cup debut in September after sealing her place with a top-10 finish in the Ladies Scottish Open. The eight automatic qualifiers for Europe's team to face the United States at Gleneagles were decided on Sunday -- five from the world rankings and three from points earned during the qualifying period. Van Dam began the week in the last of those three places but made certain of her spot with a tie for sixth at The Renaissance Club, where South Korea's Mi Jung Hur earned a four-stroke victory. Van Dam, 23, is joined on the team by Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Carlota Ciganda, Caroline Hedwall, Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson and Anna Nordqvist, with captain Catriona Matthew naming her four wild cards today. The Americans are seeking a third consecutive victory in the biennial event and have won 10 of the previous 15 editions.

Pace of play investigation

The PGA Tour said it will look closer at its pace-of-play policy, which could lead to timing players who typically take a long time playing shots. The issue has been around as long as today's generation of players has been alive. It gained attention recently with a video of Bryson DeChambeau taking 2 minutes, 6 seconds to hit an 8-foot putt on Friday. That led to players criticizing DeChambeau for his pace and the tour for a policy that makes penalty shots rare. Tyler Dennis, the tour's chief of operations, said the tour might be able to use its ShotLink technology that measures every shot to help with a solution. For more than a decade, the tour has been using ShotLink in an unofficial capacity to let players know how long they take over various shots. The time was unofficial because it was based on when the scorer recorded the shot, not when it was deemed to be his turn to hit.

BASEBALL

Nats' Soto injured

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto was pulled from a game against the New York Mets on Sunday after turning his right ankle running the bases in the seventh inning. Soto walked to load the bases and went first-to-third on Asdrubal Cabrera's two-out, two-run double. Third base coach Bob Henley threw up a late stop sign, and Soto turned his ankle attempting to stop after rounding third. The Mets tagged him out to end the inning, and Soto spiked his helmet, hobbled into the outfield and then was visited by a trainer. Soto remained in shallow left field for a few minutes, attempted to warm up defensively for the next inning but then returned to the dugout.

TENNIS

He’s back! Murray returns with new hip

MASON, Ohio — Andy Murray smiled as he walked off the court after a brisk practice session, pain-free and moving better all the time. Retirement? Out of mind for now.

Instead, the three-time major champion is back to playing singles at a Masters event.

Murray is the first-day focus at the Western & Southern Open. A painful exit at the Australian Open left him thinking the end of his career was in sight. He had a second hip operation in January that implanted metal, eliminated the pain and totally changed his outlook.

His against-the-odds comeback takes another step when he faces Richard Gasquet in the first round today. A lot of challenges remain before he’s ready to play at a high level again.

“That’s the situation I’m in, and I would have signed up for being in this position I’m in six months ago, absolutely,” said Murray, wearing a shirt that said “BELIEVE” across the front.

“Hopefully it makes for some exciting early round matches.”

Once the surgery eliminated the hip pain that had hobbled him for a long time, the 32-year-old Murray chose to make a comeback. He played doubles in several tournaments, including Wimbledon with Serena Williams and the Citi Open with brother Jamie.

After practicing singles the past few weeks, Murray felt good enough to give it a go. The Western & Southern Open offered him a wild-card slot, and he’ll use the tournament near Cincinnati as a gauge.

“I have zero pain,” Murray said. “I’m not expecting to be moving as well as I used to, but I still think I can probably move better than I am now. But that will take time. I started playing singles a couple weeks ago.

“There’s still some improvement to come from my hip operation as well. So in the next few months, I’ll build up to that.”

