Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Driver killed after SUV sideswipes truck on I-40 in central Arkansas, runs off highway

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:35 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

A 48-year-old Conway man suffered fatal injuries after his SUV collided with a truck and then ran off Interstate 40 in Conway early Sunday, authorities said.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., Demetres L. Cole was driving a 2005 Dodge Durango east when he moved to pass a Freightliner truck, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Durango vehicle then sideswiped the truck as Cole attempted to exit I-40, police wrote, noting the SUV ran off the highway and crashed into a tree.

Cole died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 281 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT