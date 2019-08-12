Sections
Police ID victim in fatal Little Rock shooting

by Josh Snyder | Today at 10:39 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption Family members react after arriving at the Terra Vista apartments after a man was shot on Sunday in Little Rock. Little Rock police have not released the name of the shooting victim. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

Police on Monday released the identity of a 22-year-old man who was fatally shot behind a Little Rock apartment complex the previous afternoon.

Anthony Curenton was shot and killed at the Terra Vista Apartments, 4802 Terra Vista Circle, on Sunday, according to a news release by the Little Rock Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call at the apartments shortly after 1 p.m. and found Curenton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities said in spite of lifesaving efforts by police and medics, the man was pronounced dead.

The shooting took place after “some kind of disturbance” in the parking lot behind a building in the northeast corner of the complex, police spokesman Eric Barnes said at the scene on Sunday.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to the release.

Barnes said the identity of the suspect was unknown, though witnesses described him as a heavyset male. No arrests had been been made at the time of the release.

Comments

  • whydoyouask
    August 12, 2019 at 1:05 p.m.

    Sothwest Little Rock. Come on mayor Scott. Do something about these high crime areas!
  • RP57
    August 12, 2019 at 1:13 p.m.

    Be careful, I mentioned Scott in a comment on this article and now it's gone.
