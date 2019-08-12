Sections
Police: Shooting in south Arkansas leaves teen dead, man injured

by Josh Snyder | Today at 10:25 a.m. 1comment

Police in south Arkansas are investigating after a shooting in El Dorado left a teen dead and a man injured late Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded after 11:30 p.m. to 1207 Detroit St., where they found 23-year-old Juston Alex Mayweather inside the home, according to El Dorado Police Department Lt. Christopher Lutman.

Mayweather, who had been shot in the back, told police the shooting happened in the nearby 1200 block of California Street, according to a news release. Officers went there and found another victim, 17-year-old Octavius Critton, also of El Dorado, with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

Critton died at the scene. No update was available on Monday on Mayweather's condition.

Critton’s body will be taken to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy, according to police.

Investigators recovered shell casings and several guns at the scene, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

