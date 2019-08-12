Pulaski County, cities reach agreement on jail funding

The mayors of five Pulaski County cities have reached a tentative agreement with County Judge Barry Hyde for a cost-sharing plan to fund the jail in 2020.

Little Rock, North Little Rock, Maumelle, Sherwood and Jacksonville will each increase their funding for the Pulaski County jail by 25% next year, North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith said Monday.

The agreement with Hyde was reached over the weekend following a conversation between the judge and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Smith said. The officials hope to have the verbal, one-year agreement in writing soon.

The judge and the mayors have been at odds over a 2018 Pulaski County Quorum Court ordinance that updates how cities are billed for using the jail and would have shifted millions in costs to the cities.

The North Little Rock mayor said the new agreement instead adds about $500,000 in costs to Little Rock and about $300,000 to North Little Rock.

Smith said the across-the-board 25% contract increase is something the cities and county “can all live with for now,” but plan to update for 2021 once local leadership takes a closer look at the numbers.

The agreement was reached days before the mayors were scheduled to address the Quorum Court on the funding issue at its meeting, which is tomorrow.

