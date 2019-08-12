State investigating derailed ride at Benton County Fair

BENTONVILLE -- The Arkansas Department of Labor is investigating after a ride derailed at the Benton County Fair, an official said Monday.

A cart from a miniature roller coaster derailed Saturday night, causing injuries, according to a Bentonville Fire Department official.

Two ambulances and a fire truck went to the Benton County Fairgrounds on Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard about 8 p.m., Battalion Chief Justin Scantlin said. An ambulance took two people to an area hospital and a third rode in a car to the hospital.

The ride shut down and the state is conducting an investigation, according to a statement by Susan Koehler, director of the fair. Saturday was the last day of the fair.

Mark Lawrence, amusement ride supervisor with the Department of Labor, said he was at the fairgrounds Sunday morning as part of the investigation.

Denise Oxley, general counsel for the Labor Department, said it usually takes two to three weeks before an accident report is finalized.

Investigators will examine the ride, talk to the ride's owner and operator at the time of the accident, talk to witnesses, inspect the maintenance records of the ride and look at records from the time of setup at the fair, Oxley said.

The department inspected all the rides at the fair before it opened last week, she said.