Bryant's season ends in finals of American Legion Mid-South Regional

The Bryant Black Sox lost 8-3 to Festus, Mo., on Sunday in the finals of the American Legion Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Neb.

Trailing 2-1 going into the top of the fifth inning, Festus scored six runs to break the game open.

Jacob Bridges opened the inning with a single, stole second and scored on Jordan Duncan's base hit to tie the game at 2-2. Tyler Bates came in to relieve Slade Renfrow and gave up a base hit to Levi Ebersoldt which moved Duncan to third. Colby Ott walked which loaded the bases.

Jake Leitner reached on an error by second baseman Noah Davis which scored Duncan to put Festus up 3-2. After Edward Martin and Charles Pratt struck out, Isack Hamilton singled to score Ebersoldt and Ott. An error by left fielder Gage Stark allowed Leitner to score, making it 6-2. Brendan Smock pinch hit for Logan Warren and singled to score Hamilton to make it 7-2.

Bryant got one back in the bottom of the fifth when William Grant singled to score Jacob Wright.

Festus added one more in the seventh when Duncan singled to score Bridges.

Earlier in the day, Bryant (30-11) defeated Hastings, Neb., 3-2 to advance to the final game by scoring two runs in the sixth inning.

Trailing 2-1, Stark and Davis led off with singles and moved to second and third on Peyton Dillon's sacrifice bunt. After a walk to Ryan Riggs, Stark scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2-2 and Davis scored on Coby Greiner's sacrifice bunt.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 08/12/2019