Annual challenge set for firefighters

North Little Rock will host the Firehouse Subs Firefighter Combat Challenge on Sept. 13-14 in the Sears parking lot at McCain Mall.

The two-day public event is expected to attract visitors from throughout Arkansas and surrounding states to watch professional firefighters compete in timed events to secure their teams spots at the 2019 U.S. National Combat Challenge set for Oct. 4-6 in Fort Pierce, Fla.

The North Little Rock competition will be from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 13 and from noon-4 p.m. Sept. 14.

The firefighter challenge involves pairs of firefighters as teams competing against other teams in "full bunker gear" and in breathing apparatus competing head-to-head and against the clock in five physical tasks: Climbing a five-story tower, hoisting, chopping, dragging hoses and "rescuing" a 175-pound "victim."

More information about the competition is available at firefighterchallenge.com.