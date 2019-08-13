Boy identifies man in burglary arrest Vehicle chase ends in accident, arrest NLR man arrested in firing stolen gun Police find drugs, gun in auto search

Boy identifies man in burglary arrest

A Little Rock man was arrested Monday afternoon after a boy described him as the burglar who broke into his home, an arrest report said.

Little Rock officers said they responded to the 9200 block of Mann Road after a boy reported a man entering his apartment though the living room window. The boy said he called 911 after he locked himself in a room.

Officers said the description the boy gave them matched Bobby Forrest, 56, who was located nearby.

Forrest was charged with one count of residential burglary. He was in the Pulaski County jail late Monday.

Vehicle chase ends in accident, arrest

A Little Rock man was arrested early Sunday after he led law enforcement on a vehicle chase through the city, an arrest report said.

Little Rock officers said they located a stolen vehicle being driven by Lamar Smith, 39, by using the vehicle's OnStar feature. Officers said when they attempted to stop the vehicle, Smith led them on a pursuit. The report did not disclose where the pursuit began but said Smith was taken into custody after the vehicle was involved in an accident at West 24th and South Valentine streets.

Smith was charged with theft by receiving, fleeing and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He was in the Pulaski County jail late Monday in lieu of $10,000 bond.

NLR man arrested in firing stolen gun

A North Little Rock man was arrested Monday morning after he fired a stolen gun into the air during an incident, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock officers said they were called to the intersection of East Washington Avenue and South Pine Street in reference to a man firing a gun, and found Kelvin Lamont Higgins, 20, in a parking lot. He told officers he fired the gun in the air after being threatened.

Higgins was charged with theft by receiving and negligent discharge of a firearm. He was in the Pulaski County jail late Monday.

Police find drugs, gun in auto search

A Little Rock man was arrested early Monday after drugs and a firearm were found in his vehicle, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock officers said they stopped the vehicle Timothy Allen Jordan, 34, was driving because it had been reported as stolen. Officers said a search of the vehicle and Jordan uncovered a glass smoking device, methamphetamine and a loaded firearm.

Jordan was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and other charges.

Metro on 08/13/2019