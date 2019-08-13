Sections
Fayetteville Best Buy burglary follows nationwide pattern, thieves cut hole in roof

by Staff report | Today at 12:17 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption A Black Friday shopper sits in front of the Best Buy retail store in Fayetteville. - Photo by David Gottschalk

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say they are investigating a burglary at the Best Buy store Aug. 8 that seems similar to other break-ins across the country.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police spokesman, said employees noticed something was wrong and then discovered a hole had been cut in the roof of the building at 464 E. Joyce Blvd.

Murphy said the employees reported various electronics items missing, mostly iPads and similar items.

Murphy said as of Tuesday police had not identified any suspects. Murphy said the security system at the store had not provided any useful information.

Similar burglaries have been reported in states across the country, Murphy said. In those cases, the burglars followed a similar pattern of entering the stores through holes cut in the roofs and taking electronics.

NW News on 08/14/2019

Print Headline: Fayetteville burglary follows nationwide pattern

