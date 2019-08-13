Sections
Today at 2:34 a.m. | Updated August 13, 2019 at 2:34 a.m.

Richard Inman, 50, the former police chief of Williamston, S.C., who was convicted of robbing a bank in 2017 and accused of robbing another in March, is blaming his conduct on surgery that removed a tumor from the portion of his brain that oversees judgment and impulse control.

London Anthony, 9, remains hospitalized after she jumped into a pool at an apartment complex in an unsuccessful bid to save her father, 42-year-old Roger Anthony, from drowning when he began struggling and didn't resurface, police in Macon, Ga., said.

Jackson Hall, 28, an Alabama man accused of faking his death beside the Tennessee River and fleeing to Thailand in 2016 to avoid a trial on child sex charges, has pleaded guilty to Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft, federal prosecutors said.

Michael Kirkum, 47, faces assault and other charges after being accused of spiking his wife's rum with methamphetamine when she told him she wanted a divorce, sending her to the hospital after she went a day without sleeping, said sheriff's deputies in New Hanover County, N.C.

Emily Zhang Lawrence, owner of a massage parlor in Rockville, Md., faces up to 41 years in prison after being accused of running a "house of prostitution" when a four-month investigation identified 18 male customers who admitted to paying for illicit sexual acts, police said.

Stephen Landes, 29, of Roswell, N.M., accused of falsely reporting emergencies in an online feud with a Delaware man, pleaded guilty to making interstate bomb threats against an elementary school and retail store, prosecutors said.

Keith Lambert, assistant police chief at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, won't be prosecuted for pulling a gun on his neighbor after he moved into the home next door and mistook the neighbor's garage for his own, prosecutors said.

Dravion Ware, 23, accused of participating in a series of armed robberies targeting businesses in and around Atlanta in 2017, was convicted of robbery and weapons charges, federal prosecutors said.

Jimmy Minton, 29, faces assault, larceny, resisting an officer and other counts after being accused of pointing a pellet gun at an officer before escaping into a Walmart in Wilkesboro, N.C., where he pointed it at people and "chased a few around" before surrendering in the restroom, police said.

