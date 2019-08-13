• Richard Inman, 50, the former police chief of Williamston, S.C., who was convicted of robbing a bank in 2017 and accused of robbing another in March, is blaming his conduct on surgery that removed a tumor from the portion of his brain that oversees judgment and impulse control.

• London Anthony, 9, remains hospitalized after she jumped into a pool at an apartment complex in an unsuccessful bid to save her father, 42-year-old Roger Anthony, from drowning when he began struggling and didn't resurface, police in Macon, Ga., said.

• Jackson Hall, 28, an Alabama man accused of faking his death beside the Tennessee River and fleeing to Thailand in 2016 to avoid a trial on child sex charges, has pleaded guilty to Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft, federal prosecutors said.

• Michael Kirkum, 47, faces assault and other charges after being accused of spiking his wife's rum with methamphetamine when she told him she wanted a divorce, sending her to the hospital after she went a day without sleeping, said sheriff's deputies in New Hanover County, N.C.

• Emily Zhang Lawrence, owner of a massage parlor in Rockville, Md., faces up to 41 years in prison after being accused of running a "house of prostitution" when a four-month investigation identified 18 male customers who admitted to paying for illicit sexual acts, police said.

• Stephen Landes, 29, of Roswell, N.M., accused of falsely reporting emergencies in an online feud with a Delaware man, pleaded guilty to making interstate bomb threats against an elementary school and retail store, prosecutors said.

• Keith Lambert, assistant police chief at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, won't be prosecuted for pulling a gun on his neighbor after he moved into the home next door and mistook the neighbor's garage for his own, prosecutors said.

• Dravion Ware, 23, accused of participating in a series of armed robberies targeting businesses in and around Atlanta in 2017, was convicted of robbery and weapons charges, federal prosecutors said.

• Jimmy Minton, 29, faces assault, larceny, resisting an officer and other counts after being accused of pointing a pellet gun at an officer before escaping into a Walmart in Wilkesboro, N.C., where he pointed it at people and "chased a few around" before surrendering in the restroom, police said.

