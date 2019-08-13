Jacobus joins husband on UALR coaching staff

— Lexi Jacobus, a four-time NCAA pole vault champion, seven-time All-American and five-time SEC champion for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has joined the University of Arkansas at Little Rock coaching staff as a volunteer assistant, J.P. Behnke, the Trojans’ director of track and field and cross country, announced on Tuesday.

Derek Jacobus, Lexi Jacobus’ husband who was an All-American decathlete at the University of Arkansas, is a UALR graduate assistant coach after previously being a volunteer assistant.

Lexi Jacobus, a Cabot native, competed for the United States team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro after finishing third at the U.S. trials. She said recently that she planned to continue training for the 2020 Olympics.

Jacobus graduated from Arkansas with a biochemistry degree and a 4.0 grade point average.

Behnke also announced that Meg Joiner has been added to UALR’s staff as a graduate assistant.